Top stories of the day: Unfair to call Jharkhand a hub of lynching, says PM; Assam NRC publishes 1.02 lakh names in ‘additional draft exclusion list’; and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the lynching of a Muslim man in Jharkhand had “pained him”. He, however, asked if the entire State must be criticised for the incident.

India on Wednesday told the US that it will go by its national interest while dealing with other countries, including with sanctions-hit Russia from whom New Delhi is procuring S-400 missile defence systems.

The office of the Coordinator for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam on Wednesday published an “additional draft exclusion list” consisting the names of 1,02,462 people.

The Modi government has named new heads for the country’s premier spy agencies — the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research & Analysis Wing (RAW).

The air-conditioned Volvo buses that the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is operating in Bengaluru may shortly be handed over to the other State-owned transport corporations — The North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) as the buses were not generating the expected revenue.

A Tik Tok video of a man performing a stunt in a vehicle marked ‘Delhi Police’ is going viral on social media.

West Indies cricket icon Brian Lara was on Wednesday discharged from a hospital in Mumbai, declared “fit and fine” a day after he complained of chest pain.

The three best police stations in the country are in Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and West Bengal, an internal survey of the Union Home Ministry has found.

A day after the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address was passed in the Lok Sabha, the Upper House to passed the motion Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply. The Rajya Sabha also witnessed a short duration discussion on the water crisis across the country.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first after the toss was delayed due to morning drizzle in Birmingham.