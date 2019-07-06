Top stories of the day: Karnataka government in crisis after several MLAs resign, former Gujarat BJP MP convicted for RTI activist murder, and more

Karnataka government in crisis after several MLAs resign from Assembly

The ruling coalition Janata Dal (S) and Congress government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy in Karnataka veered to the brink of collapse on Saturday as over 10 MLAs submitted their resignation. The Chief Minister and State Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao are on a private visit to the U.S. and U.K., respectively.

‘Justice For Kashmir’ banner flies above during India-Sri Lanka World Cup match

In yet another incident that had political overtones, an unnamed aircraft flew over the Headingley stadium with a pro-Kashmir banner during the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka, in Leeds on Saturday.

Gujarat court convicts former BJP MP Dinu Solanki for RTI activist Amit Jethwa murder

A Special CBI court in Gujarat on Saturday found former MP Dinu Solanki of the BJP and six others guilty of murdering a Right to Information (RTI) activist Amit Jethwa in 2010.

Amartya Sen says ‘Jai Shri Ram’ not part of Kolkata’s culture

Economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has said the affinity towards the slogan, ‘Jai Shri Ram’, was a recent development in West Bengal and not part of Kolkata’s culture. It was not a phrase to which any consequence was attributed earlier “in my days,” he said “It [Jai Shri Ram] is a recent import used as a pretext to beat people up,” he said in an interaction with students of Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

Assault on official: Kailash Vijayvargiya not aware of BJP notice to son Akash

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on July 6 expressed ignorance about the party issuing any show-cause notice to his MLA son Akash for assaulting a civic official with a cricket bat in Indore last month.

$5 trillion economy: Modi terms people casting doubts 'professional pessimists'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the BJP's membership drive from his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi. Addressing a gathering, he said it would further connect people from all walks of life with the party. He also talked about the Union Budget 2019-20 and his thoughts on India’s growth trajectory in the coming years.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos finalises divorce with $38 billion settlement: report

Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos’ divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, was finalised by a Seattle-area judge on July 5, paving the way for her to receive $38.3 billion worth of Amazon stock, Bloomberg reported.

Dhoni changed the face of Indian cricket, says ICC

Celebrating his illustrious career, the ICC has paid tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, applauding the World Cup winning captain for changing “the face of Indian cricket“. The ICC posted a video celebrating the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman’s achievements.

Ahead of Amit Shah visit, bomb scare at Hyderabad airport

Hours before the arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport witnessed high drama due to a bomb scare which turned out to be a hoax from a ‘drunk’ youngster who was depressed about his love failure.

AIADMK announces candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

The AIADMK on Saturday named A. Mohammed John, former Minister, and N. Chandrasekaran, secretary of the Mettur city unit of the party, as candidates for the two Rajya Sabha seats that will face polls in mid-July.