Top stories of the day: ICJ rules Pakistan must review Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence, Rajya Sabha passes amendments to NIA Act, and more

Kulbhushan Jadhav case verdict live updates: ICJ asks Pakistan to review conviction, sentencing of Jadhav
The International Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence for Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court. Follow our live for more updates.
9 killed, 19 injured as Uttar Pradesh village head, supporters open fire ongroup over land dispute
Nine people, including three women, were killed and 19 injured on July 17 when a village head and his supporters opened fire on a rival group over a land dispute in Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, police said.
Karnataka political crisis | Live: Mumbai Police detain Karnataka Minister D.K. Shivakumar
The Supreme Court on Wednesday says the 15 dissident Karnataka MLAs cannnot be compelled to participate in House proceedings. The apex court had on Tuesday taken a swipe at the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) combine in Karnataka for questioning the court's power to give directions to the Speaker after welcoming the court’s intervention last year.
Hafiz Saeed, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind, arrested in Pakistan
Hafiz Saeed, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief, was arrested on Wednesday by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan’s Punjab Province, officials said.
Parliament proceedings live | Rajya Sabha too passes amendments to NIA Act
The Rajya Sabha witnessed a brief discussion on calling attention motion moved by three women MPs — Kahkashan Perween, Jaya Bachchan and Vijila Sathyananth — on the issues related to malnutrition among women and children with particular reference to Poshan Abhiyan.
We'll identify illegal immigrants living on every inch of country and deport them: Amit Shah
The Union government will identify illegal immigrants staying in any part of the country and deport them as per international law, Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha on July 17.
BJP expels gun-toting Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion
The BJP on July 17 expelled its Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion from the party for six years, days after a purported video of the legislator brandishing guns and dancing at a house party became viral on social media.
Kathua child rape, murder case: HC to hear plea of victim’s father tomorrow
The Punjab and Haryana High Court will on July 18 hear a petition seeking an enhancement of the sentence awarded to the convicts of rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu's Kathua in 2018.
From Viet Cong to Team USA: Hanoi garment factory's Olympic transformation
A factory that once produced boots and uniforms for the Vietnamese army during Vietnam’s war with America, is now churning out millions of units a year for global sportswear brands like Nike and the U.S. Olympic team
Inzamam-ul-Haq steps down as Pakistan chief selector
Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down as Pakistan’s chief selector on Wednesday but was open to take up any new assignment from the Pakistan Cricket Board. The under-fire chief selector told a press conference in Lahore that he would not seek an extension or renewal of his contract, which expires on July 31.