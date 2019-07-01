Top news of the day: 35 killed in J&K road accident, Congress CMs meet Rahul Gandhi, and more

Thirty-five people were killed and many injured in a road accident in Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar. Three injured were airlifted to Jammu. Two helicopters have been pressed into service to shift the bodies and the injured.

Amidst speculation that Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled States had offered to resign before Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the party chief was free to 'reconstitute or replace anyone' and expressed the confidence that he (Mr. Gandhi) would take a positive decision in continuing in his post as chief of the organisation.

A single rate under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is not possible in a country with poor people, former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wrote in a blog post on the second anniversary of the new indirect tax on Monday.

“Those who argued for a single slab GST must realise that a single slab is possible only in extremely affluent countries where there are no poor people,” Mr. Jaitley, who was the Finance Minister for the bulk of the first two years of the GST, wrote. “It would be inequitable to apply a single rate in countries where there are a large number of people below the poverty line.”

The spate of resignations in the Congress to put pressure on its president Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision to quit is not entirely surprising but the timing certainly is. Triggered by Rajya Sabha member Vivek Krishna Tankha, who resigned as the Congress legal cell chief on June 27, the move expectedly had a ripple effect. However, Mr. Tankha's action itself followed news reports claiming that Mr. Gandhi had expressed surprise about “no other leader resigning to take responsibility even after he had resigned.”

The CBI is carrying out searches at 22 locations in West Bengal which are the premises of directors and promoters of New Land Agro Industries, one of the accused companies in a ponzi scam case, officials said on Monday. The company was booked in May 2017 on the orders of the Supreme Court, they said.

A flash strike by the crew of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) over the payment of salary early on Monday left thousands of city commuters in the lurch. The strike, carried out by the drivers and conductors affiliated to opposition unions over the non-payment of a portion of salary, resulted in the non-operation of buses from several termini, including Ambattur, Avadi, Poonamallee, Anna Nagar West and Iyyappanthangal.

The transport services particularly took a hit on the western sector resulting in crowding on the suburban train services bound towards Chennai Beach and Moore Market Complex suburban railway station.

Tension erupted in the Chawri Bazaar area of Central Delhi late on Sunday night after a mob vandalised a temple.

Police said a PCR call was received at 11.30 regarding a fight between two families in the Chawri Bazaar area over parking of a two wheeler outside their house. Before police reached the spot, scores of supporters from both sides gathered.

In signs of sluggish momentum in tax collections, Goods and Services Tax (GST) receipts in June fell to ₹ 99,939 crore, down from over ₹ 1 lakh crore in the previous month, the finance ministry said on Monday.

While the GST collections in June were lower than ₹ 1,00,289 crore in May, they were higher than ₹ 95,610 crore receipts in the same month of the previous year.

Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar was on Monday ruled out of the ongoing World Cup due to a toe injury and is likely to be replaced by Mayank Agarwal.

Karnataka opener Agarwal, 28, who made his Test debut against Australia last year, has not yet played in the ODI format.

“Vijay got hit on the toe by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery once again. His situation is not great and he won’t be able to take part in the tournament. He is going back home,” a a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Protesters tried to storm Hong Kong's legislature on the anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule on Monday, using a metal trolley and poles to smash windows amid anger over planned legislation that would allow extraditions to China.

More than 100 riot police raced towards protesters, beating some with batons as they fell to the ground, and used pepper spray to try to disperse crowds gathered near where officials were preparing a ceremony to mark the 1997 handover.

A powerful blast hit Kabul's diplomatic district during rush hour on Monday, sending a plume of black smoke over the Afghan capital, with tens of injured taken to hospital and ambulances ferrying still more, authorities said.

Reuters witnesses said the sound shook their office building, with sporadic gunfire and the wail of ambulance sirens piercing the air.