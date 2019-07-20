Top stories of the day: former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away, family members of Sonbhadra clash victims meet Priyanka Gandhi, and more

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81

Former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit passed away at a private hospital in the Capital on Saturday. Ms. Dikshit was 81. She was admitted to Fortis Escorts Hospital this morning and passed away at 3:55 p.m., according to hospital sources.

Condolences pour in for Sheila Dikshit’s passing

Sheila Dikshit, former chief minister of Delhi and president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, died on Saturday aged 81. The country's leading politicians paid tribute to Ms. Dikshit, who served as Delhi's chief minister for three terms from 1998-2013.

Family members of Sonbhadra clash victims meet Priyanka Gandhi at U.P. guest house

Family members of the Sonbhadra clash victims on July 20 met Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Chunar guest house in Mirzapur district, where she spent a night in detention. Twelve members of the affected families met the Congress general secretary at the guest house, senior party leader Ajay Rai said.

India in touch with Iran to secure release of 18 Indians aboard seized British oil tanker

India on July 20 said it was in touch with Iran to secure release of the Indians on board a British-flagged oil tanker seized by the Gulf country in the Strait of Hormuz. “We are ascertaining further details on the incident. Our Mission is in touch with the Government of Iran to secure the early release and repatriation of Indian nationals,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a question on the detention of Indian crew members along with the oil tanker Stena Impero by Iranian authorities.

Dhoni makes himself unavailable for West Indies tour, to serve his regiment

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday made himself “unavailable” for the Indian team’s tour of West Indies as speculations raged about his future. An Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, it is learnt that Dhoni will be spending better part of the next two months with his regiment.

NIA searches houses of 6 T.N. men who allegedly raised funds for IS

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the alleged raising of funds for setting up Islamic State (IS) in India after the arrest and deportation of 14 Indians from the U.A.E., on Saturday launched searches at the houses of five of them who hailed from the district.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh accepts Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday accepted the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu from the Cabinet. “Captain Amarinder Singh has accepted Navjot Singh Sidhu’s one-line resignation and forwarded the same to the Governor,” said an official spokesperson.

Civilain injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

A civilian was injured in a fresh ceasefire violation by the Pakistani army in the Pir Panjal valley’s Poonch district on Saturday. An Army spokesman said the Pakistani army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation and used small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in Mendhar Sector, Mankote and Krishna Ghati around 9 a.m.

Centre appoints four new Governors, Jagdeep Dhankar now in-charge of West Bengal

The government on Saturday appointed new Governors in four States, including in the politically restive West Bengal where former MP and noted Supreme Court lawyer Jagdeep Dhankhar has been named for the post. Mr. Dhankhar (68), who was Union Deputy Minister of parliamentary affairs in 1990-91, quit the Congress in 2003 and became a member of the BJP.

Bosnia buries 86 victims of 1992-95 war recovered from grisly ravine

Thousands of relatives from Bosnia and across Europe gathered in the village of Hambarine for the burial of 86 Bosniak Muslims on Saturday, 27 years after they were killed and dumped in a ravine in one of the most gruesome incidents of the Bosnian war. The victims, mainly prisoners from the war-era detention camps for non-Serbs near the town of Prijedor, were told they were being released in a prison exchange but instead were driven to the Koricani Cliffs in central Bosnia, lined up by the edge of the ravine and shot by Bosnian Serb forces in August 1992.