Top stories of the day: Government cuts corporate tax to spur investment, jobs; Amit Panghal becomes first Indian to enter a World Boxing finals, and more

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils slew of measures including a cut in the Minimum Alternate Tax for all businesses. | Now, India Inc can deploy CSR funds on research | Sensex zooms 1,921 points on FM’s tax booster

Asian champion Amit Panghal (52kg) became the first Indian to enter the finals of the World Men’s Boxing Championship while Manish Kaushik signed off with a bronze medal after going down in the semifinals in Ekaterinburg. Second seeded Panghal prevailed 3-2 against Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov in the last-four stage. But Commonwealth Games silver-winner Kaushik, competing in his debut world championship, lost 0-5 to top-seeded Cuban Andy Gomez Cruz. | I knew I’ll get a medal at world championship, says Manish Kaushik

The former Union Minister was arrested by a Special Investigation Team probing charges of rape and sexual exploitation levelled against him by a law student. DGP O.P. Singh said that along with Mr. Chinmayanand three other persons, who are accused of sending extortion messages to the BJP leader, have been arrested. | Accuser charged with extortion

“The Jadavpur University campus is a hub of anti-national and communist activities. This is not the first time that such an incident has happened there. Just like our security forces conducted surgical strike to destroy terror camps in Pakistan, our cadres would also carry out the same type of surgical strike to destroy anti-national hubs in JU campus,” West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

The 73-year-old Congress leader, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in the INX Media corruption case, has claimed in his petition that the criminal proceedings against him were “mala fide” and borne out of “political vendetta”.

The move is a departure from the Rules followed till date. Under Order VI, Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules of 2013, a Bench of the court should have a minimum of two judges. However, with the current amendment, the court would see a Single Judge Bench like in the High Courts.

The petitioners sought a direction to the UGC to take steps against “rampant” caste discrimination at educational institutions. Radhika Vemula is the mother of Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at Hyderabad Central University who committed suicide on January 17, 2016, after being subjected to caste-based discrimination at the university.Abeda Salim Tadvi is the mother of Payal Tadvi, a tribal student of T.N. Topiwala National Medical College who committed suicide on May 22, 2019, after being subjected to caste-based discrimination by peers.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it would not make any comments on the allegations for now.

For The Record is a chronicle of 52-year-old Mr. Cameron’s personal as well as professional life, specifically covering the period between 2010 and 2016 when he was in charge at Downing Street and had close dealings with both Mr. Singh as well Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Accounts coming from China seeking to sow discord among protesters in Hong Kong were closed down, as well as accounts amplifying a pro-Saudi message coming from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates directed at Qatar and Yemen, Twitter said. Fake news accounts were also suspended in Spain and Ecuador.

Two shootings in Washington, D.C. left two people dead and seven injured late on September 19, reports by police and several media outlets said, as authorities hunted for a pair of suspects from one of the attacks likely armed with an assault rifle.

From Phoebe singing and a ‘Smelly Cat’ walking around on your screen to Ross yelling ‘Pivot!’, the search engine is giving fans a true-blue nostalgia rush.