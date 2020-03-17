News

Top stories of the day: Mumbai reports India's third coronavirus death, Supreme Court issues notice to Kamal Nath government on floor test, and more

Face mask-wearing people walk past a homeless person sleeping on a public bench at Piazza San Silvestro in central Rome on March 17, 2020.

Face mask-wearing people walk past a homeless person sleeping on a public bench at Piazza San Silvestro in central Rome on March 17, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus | Mumbai man becomes third person in India to die of COVID-19

The Mumbai patient with a travel history to Dubai is the first COVID-19 death in Maharashtra, which has the most number of coronavirus cases in the country. | Mumbai Corporation begins stamping hands of those under home quarantine | Day's updates

Trust vote | Supreme Court tells M.P. government to respond to Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s plea by tomorrow

A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said the “urgency” of the situation demanded a hearing on March 18 itself. | We are in Bengaluru at our own will: Madhya Pradesh rebel MLAs

Coronavirus | Undetected cases drive spread in community, say researchers

The researchers used a computer model that draws on observations of reported infection and spread within China in conjunction with mobility data from January 10-23 and January 24-February 8. | How does soap use help in tackling COVID-19?

Workers make face masks at a private manufacturing unit in Mumbai on March 17, 2020.

Workers make face masks at a private manufacturing unit in Mumbai on March 17, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Coronavirus | 54,000 people under community surveillance across country, says Harsh Vardhan

ICMR scientists are following global developments in finding treatment for the virus, says Minister. | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Coronavirus | Save us, say Indians stuck in Iran’s epicentre Qom

Claiming that a number of Indians in Iran are facing extreme difficulties, a group of pilgrims from Kashmir and Kargil has urged for immediate intervention from the government. | COVID-19 dos and don’ts

Coronavirus | Doctors seek health insurance

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has asked the Central government to cover doctors under the health insurance scheme in case of morbidity and mortality while fighting the COVID-19 outbreak. | Helpline numbers | A complete list of travel advisories issued by the Union Health Ministry

Coronavirus | MPs should do their work when health concern stares at masses, says Modi

The Prime Minister also lauded the media for spreading awareness on the virus.

Coronavirus | Microsoft Bing team launches global COVID-19 tracker

The website, accessible at bing.com/covid, provides up-to-date infection statistics for each country. | Google removing fake coronavirus videos from YouTube: Sundar Pichai

Coronavirus | Uncertainty surrounds Democratic primary as Ohio scraps vote

Not since New York City postponed its mayoral primary on the day of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks has an election been pushed off in such a high-profile, far-reaching way. | Mass escape in at least 4 Brazilian prisons amid outbreak

Commuters wearing face masks ride the tram as a poster with the image of Chinese doctor Li Wenliang reflects in the window in Prague on March 17, 2020.

Commuters wearing face masks ride the tram as a poster with the image of Chinese doctor Li Wenliang reflects in the window in Prague on March 17, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Today’s top business news: Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

Stocks suffer more losses, global travel suffers worst fall, Yes Bank shares rally, and more. | GoAir suspends international operations | Philippines first country to suspend all financial markets as coronavirus spreads

Coronavirus | Doubts grow in Japan over Tokyo Olympics

People voice concern about fans coming in from abroad.

