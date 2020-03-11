Top stories of the day: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP and gets Rajya Sabha nomination, officials say Karnataka man’s death not confirmed as due to COVID-19, and more

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, gets Rajya Sabha nomination
“The Congress party is living in denial and is not the party it used to be,” the former Union Minister said. | Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Updates | Analysis: Jyotiraditya Scindia revolt a likely turning point in tussle within Congress
Coronavirus | Karnataka man’s death not confirmed as due to COVID-19, say officials
The medical investigation report of the 76-year-old man, who returned from Saudi Arabia and showed symptoms of COVID-19, is awaited. | Coronavirus updates
Coronavirus | ‘Heat is not a deterrent for transmission’: Your COVID-19 queries answered
The Hindu had invited readers to send in queries related to COVID-19. Here are answers to selected questions. | Full coverage
Coronavirus | Interactive map — Confirmed cases in India
The most number of confirmed cases are from Kerala, where 17 people have tested positive so far. Haryana has the highest number of foreign nationals testing positive: 14.
Delhi violence | 700 FIRs registered; 2,647 people detained or arrested, Amit Shah tells Lok Sabha
Delhi Police did not allow violence to spread to other areas, the Home Minister says. | Parliament proceedings
Lok Sabha revokes suspension of seven Congress MPs
We need to preserve the dignity of the House, says Speaker Om Birla. | Congress appoints new Karnataka, Delhi chiefs
Jammu and Kashmir High Court dismisses plea seeking ban on use of pellet guns by security forces
Dismissing the PIL, a Division Bench of Justices Ali Mohammad Magrey and Dhiraj Singh Thakur said, “It is manifest that so long as there is violence by unruly mobs, the use of force is inevitable”.
Go for peace deal with or without NSCN-IM, advise other Naga groups
The NSCN-IM has been adamant about getting a separate flag and Constitution as part of the peace deal.
Tamil Nadu government says it will not pass resolution against CAA in Assembly
Opposing the AIADMK’s stand, the main opposition DMK and its allies staged a walkout from the House.
Data | 50 years of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons treaty: will disarmament be achieved?
Though the treat achieved rapid results in reducing nuclear weapons initially, complete disarmament is not in the picture yet.
London man second patient to be cured of HIV
The patient made headlines in 2019 when researchers at the University of Cambridge reported they had found no trace of the AIDS-causing virus in his blood for 18 months.
State Bank of India cuts lending, deposit rates
The lender has also reduced savings bank interest rate to 3%. It has also waived off monthly average balance requirement. | Today's top business news
After NZ drubbing, India ready for fresh start against South Africa
India could well turn to its time-tested “spin-to-win” mantra.