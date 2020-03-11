News

Top stories of the day: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP and gets Rajya Sabha nomination, officials say Karnataka man’s death not confirmed as due to COVID-19, and more

Jyotiraditya Scindia arrives to join the BJP, in presence of party president J.P. Nadda (right), at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on March 11 , 2020.

Jyotiraditya Scindia arrives to join the BJP, in presence of party president J.P. Nadda (right), at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on March 11 , 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, gets Rajya Sabha nomination

“The Congress party is living in denial and is not the party it used to be,” the former Union Minister said. | Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Updates | Analysis: Jyotiraditya Scindia revolt a likely turning point in tussle within Congress

Coronavirus | Karnataka man’s death not confirmed as due to COVID-19, say officials

The medical investigation report of the 76-year-old man, who returned from Saudi Arabia and showed symptoms of COVID-19, is awaited. | Coronavirus updates

Coronavirus | ‘Heat is not a deterrent for transmission’: Your COVID-19 queries answered

The Hindu had invited readers to send in queries related to COVID-19. Here are answers to selected questions. | Full coverage

Coronavirus | Interactive map — Confirmed cases in India

The most number of confirmed cases are from Kerala, where 17 people have tested positive so far. Haryana has the highest number of foreign nationals testing positive: 14.

Delhi violence | 700 FIRs registered; 2,647 people detained or arrested, Amit Shah tells Lok Sabha

Delhi Police did not allow violence to spread to other areas, the Home Minister says. | Parliament proceedings

Lok Sabha revokes suspension of seven Congress MPs

We need to preserve the dignity of the House, says Speaker Om Birla. | Congress appoints new Karnataka, Delhi chiefs

Jammu and Kashmir High Court dismisses plea seeking ban on use of pellet guns by security forces

Dismissing the PIL, a Division Bench of Justices Ali Mohammad Magrey and Dhiraj Singh Thakur said, “It is manifest that so long as there is violence by unruly mobs, the use of force is inevitable”.

Go for peace deal with or without NSCN-IM, advise other Naga groups

The NSCN-IM has been adamant about getting a separate flag and Constitution as part of the peace deal.

Tamil Nadu government says it will not pass resolution against CAA in Assembly

Opposing the AIADMK’s stand, the main opposition DMK and its allies staged a walkout from the House.

Data | 50 years of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons treaty: will disarmament be achieved?

Though the treat achieved rapid results in reducing nuclear weapons initially, complete disarmament is not in the picture yet.

London man second patient to be cured of HIV

The patient made headlines in 2019 when researchers at the University of Cambridge reported they had found no trace of the AIDS-causing virus in his blood for 18 months.

State Bank of India cuts lending, deposit rates

The lender has also reduced savings bank interest rate to 3%. It has also waived off monthly average balance requirement. | Today's top business news

After NZ drubbing, India ready for fresh start against South Africa

India could well turn to its time-tested “spin-to-win” mantra.

