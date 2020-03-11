Top stories of the day: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP and gets Rajya Sabha nomination, officials say Karnataka man’s death not confirmed as due to COVID-19, and more

“The Congress party is living in denial and is not the party it used to be,” the former Union Minister said. | Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Updates | Analysis: Jyotiraditya Scindia revolt a likely turning point in tussle within Congress

The medical investigation report of the 76-year-old man, who returned from Saudi Arabia and showed symptoms of COVID-19, is awaited.

The Hindu had invited readers to send in queries related to COVID-19. Here are answers to selected questions.

The most number of confirmed cases are from Kerala, where 17 people have tested positive so far. Haryana has the highest number of foreign nationals testing positive: 14.

Delhi Police did not allow violence to spread to other areas, the Home Minister says.

We need to preserve the dignity of the House, says Speaker Om Birla.

Dismissing the PIL, a Division Bench of Justices Ali Mohammad Magrey and Dhiraj Singh Thakur said, “It is manifest that so long as there is violence by unruly mobs, the use of force is inevitable”.

The NSCN-IM has been adamant about getting a separate flag and Constitution as part of the peace deal.

Opposing the AIADMK’s stand, the main opposition DMK and its allies staged a walkout from the House.

Though the treat achieved rapid results in reducing nuclear weapons initially, complete disarmament is not in the picture yet.

The patient made headlines in 2019 when researchers at the University of Cambridge reported they had found no trace of the AIDS-causing virus in his blood for 18 months.

The lender has also reduced savings bank interest rate to 3%. It has also waived off monthly average balance requirement. | Today's top business news

India could well turn to its time-tested “spin-to-win” mantra.