Top stories of the day: 700 rescued from stranded train as rain batters Mumbai; top Jaish militant killed in Kashmir encounter, and more

NDRF, Navy rescue stranded train passengers as rain batters Mumbai
Incessant rains in Mumbai has severely hampered the city. The Kolhapur-bound Mahalaxmi Express with over 700 passengers on board was stranded near Badlapur due to waterlogged tracks. The Navy and NDRF have been pressed for the rescue.
Top Jaish commander among 2 militants killed in Shopian encounter
“(Jaish commander Munna Lahori) was responsible for car blast attacks on security forces’ convoy on March 30 at Banihal and at Arihal Pulwama on June 17,” police said.
Three women among seven Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
The encounter took place in a forest near Tiriya village under Nagarnar police station limits of Bastar district at around 4 p.m.
GST on electric vehicles, chargers cut to 5%
The GST council, which met via videoconference, also exempted the hiring of electric buses by local authorities from GST.
IAF gets first batch of 4 Apache attack helicopters from U.S.
The delivery of the first batch of the AH-64E Apache helicopters to the IAF at the Hindan air base came nearly four years after a multi-billion dollar deal for the choppers was sealed.
Two Congress leaders among three beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in M.P.
Betul district Congress general secretary Dharmendra Shukla, party leader Dharmu Singh Lanjiwar and tribal leader Lalit Baraskar suffered minor injuries, while their vehicle was damaged.
VVIP chopper deal case: ED denies reports of Kamal Nath’s nephew giving its investigators the slip
Ratul Puri was summoned to appear before the probe team in connection with the VVIP chopper deal case. He, however, did not join the investigation, said a senior ED official.
Over 25 million affected by flooding in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar, says UN
In India, UNICEF is working with the State governments to provide multi-sectoral planning and coordination support in the worst-affected Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
Moin Qureshi case: ED arrests businessman Sana Satish Babu
The ED is probing the purported purchase of shares worth ₹50 lakh of a company linked to Mr. Qureshi by Mr. Babu.
Donald Trump can use Pentagon funds for border wall: U.S. Supreme Court
The court’s five conservative justices gave the administration the greenlight to begin work on four contracts it has awarded using Defence Department money.
Ashes 2019 | England call up Jofra Archer for first Test, Stokes re-instated as vice-captain
Barbados-born Archer was one of the standout performers in England's maiden World Cup triumph.
