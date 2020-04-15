Top stories of the day: Industries outside city limits allowed to reopen from April 20; Tablighi Jamaat leader booked for culpable homicide, and more

According to a new set of lockdown directives issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, wearing of face covers and masks is compulsory in public and work places. Spitting is a punishable offence and sale of liquor, gutkha and tobacco should be strictly prohibited. | What is allowed and what is not after April 20?

IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been added to the FIR that was registered against the chief of the Delhi-based Tablighi Jamaat centre Maulana Muhammad Saad Khandalvi and six other office-bearers of the centre, after people who attended the religious gathering in Nizamuddin, died due to COVID-19.

Navi Mumbai resident Vinay Dubey was arrested after he was questioned about a video that he put up on his Facebook page, asking migrants from other States to gather. Later in the day, ABP Majha journalist Rahul Kulkarni was placed under arrest over a story that was aired on the channel claiming that special train services were being run for other State residents stuck in Maharashtra due to the lockdown.

The State Health Department has rebutted the claims, stating that patients are kept in different wards based on their medical conditions.

Only the main rituals will be held in respective temples, with the presence of maximum five persons, says Kerala Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar.

The court was hearing a plea seeking directions to the authorities to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to sanitation workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

When and how to reopen battered economies has been a matter of intense debate, especially in the United States, where governors have begun sketching out plans to do so in a slow and methodical process to prevent the coronavirus from rebounding.

The Finnish government says it will end the blockade of a key southern region that includes the Nordic nation's capital, Helsinki, in the first move of easing COVID-19 -related restrictions.

Pandemics have triggered the collapse of empires, weakened pre-eminent powers and institutions, created social upheaval and brought down wars.

The MSME Minister held separate meetings via video conferencing with the members of the All India Plastic Manufacturers Association (AIPMA), and the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, from his residence in Nagpur.

India's head cricket coach shared a video message on his twitter account, urging people to apply lessons from sports to fight the pandemic.

