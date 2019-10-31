Politics Live | Sonia Gandhi says Modi govt has launched its final assault on RTI Act

New Delhi

Sonia Gandhi says Modi govt has launched its final assault on RTI Act

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of launching its “final assault to decimate the Right to Information (RTI) Act and enforce its majoritarian agenda without being held accountable to the people”.

“It is no secret that the Modi government has seen this remarkable institution [RTI Act] as an obstacle to enforcing their majoritarian agenda without being held accountable to people. For the majority of their first term, several of the Information Commissioner offices remained vacant, including that of the Chief Information Commissioner (for 10 months). The BJP govt. has now launched its final assault to decimate RTI,” Ms. Gandhi said in a strongly worded statement.

West Bengal

Mamata pays tributes to Indira Gandhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary and remembered her leadership during the 1971 war.

Ms. Banerjee remembered the contribution of Indira Gandhi towards the nation and her leadership during the 1971 war with Pakistan.

“Homage to former Prime Minister Indira Ji on her death anniversary. We remember her great contribution to the nation and also her leadership during the 1971 War,” Ms. Banerjee tweeted.

- PTI

New Delhi

Articles 370, 35A were gateway of terrorism into India: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Article 370 and Article 35A were the gateway of terrorism into Jammu and Kashmir which was closed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by abrogating them.

Mr. Shah also said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s unfullfilled dream of integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country was accomplished on August 5 when Article 370 and 35A were repealed. -PTI

New Delhi

Members of European Parliament in Kashmir: Congress sees it as biggest ‘diplomatic blunder’

The Congress on Wednesday described the Union government’s decision to allow a delegation of Members of European Parliament (MEPs) to visit Srinagar as the biggest ‘diplomatic blunder’ and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the issue as it went against India’s stated policy that Kashmir is an internal matter.

“The truth is that this is the biggest diplomatic blunder in India's history. The Modi government has deliberately internationalised the Kashmir issue, violating our time-tested policy of Kashmir being an internal matter' of India,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference.