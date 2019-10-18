Politics Live | Sonia Gandhi to skip Haryana poll rally

Haryana

Sonia Gandhi to skip election rally in Haryana, Rahul to step in

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday decided to skip an election rally in Mahendragarh, Haryana, that she was scheduled to address. The Congress has not stated any official reason for the development, although sources claim that she decided to stay away owing to ill-health. Her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will step in instead.

The last campaign outing for Ms Gandhi was in 2017 for the U.P. Assembly polls in Varanasi. During the roadshow then, she fell violently ill and has stayed away from rallies and public meetings ever since.

Maharashtra

BJP wants to curb movement of our leaders: Maharashtra Congress

The Congress in Maharashtra on Friday accused the ruling BJP of attempting to restrict the movement of its leaders during campaigning for the October 21 assembly polls.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) has not been giving timely clearance to jets/helicopters carrying party leaders for campaigning.

The ATC has become “Air Traffic Stopper”, especially for the Congress, he alleged.

“BJP wants to restrict movement of our leaders. I have been stranded since yesterday at Solapur airport even Scindia ji. Yesterday reason for no clearance was PM movement, now no reason,” Sawant tweeted.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is scheduled to address election meetings in Kolhapur and Sangli on Friday

Tamil Nadu

DMK caused agony to Jayalalithaa: T.N. CM

AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday claimed that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health had suffered a setback due to mental agony caused by slapping of corruption cases by the erstwhile DMK government eventually leading to her death.

Canvassing votes for M.R. Muthamizhselvan, AIADMK candidate for the Vikravandi Assembly byelection, at Thumbur near Villupuram, he said that the former DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi and DMK president M.K. Stalin had caused mental agony to ‘Amma’ (Jayalalithaa) by filing the disproportionate assets case against her.

Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet Amit Shah on Oct. 21

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on October 21.

YSR Congress Party sources said the Union Home Minister gave the Chief Minister a slot to meet him, but Mr. Jagan going for the meeting had to be confirmed.

Maharashtra

Raj Thackeray launches attack on ruling parties, seeks change

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray raised questions on the axing of trees at Aarey, rise in unemployment among Maharashtrians, increasing potholes in the city, deaths of depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank and farmer suicides, at a public rally of the party at Prabhadevi on Thursday.

Campaigning for party candidate Sandeep Deshpande, Mr. Thackeray began his speech by referring to the woman doctor and PMC Bank depositor who ended her life by consuming sleeping pills. Speaking in Marathi, he said, “At one end we have educated people committing suicide and on the other we have our farmers ending their life. In the last five years, over 14,000 farmers have killed themselves. I don’t know what will happen to our State in the coming five years.”