Politics live: People with nationalistic ideology being killed in Bengal, says RSS

Odisha

People with nationalistic ideology being killed in Bengal: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has termed as “unfortunate” the “killing of people having faith in nationalistic ideology” in West Bengal.

RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said this in reply to a question on the Murshidabad triple murder case in neighbouring West Bengal.

The organisation had claimed that the slain teacher, Bandhu Prakash Pal, was its supporter while the victims’ family insisted that he had no political affiliation.

Mr. Vaidya was speaking after the inauguration of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat here on Wednesday.

Being organised in Odisha for the first time, it is being attended by 350 prominent RSS functionaries from across the country, including the organisation’s second-in-command Bhayyaji Joshi.

Organisational activities, plans for expansion and growth of the RSS and training of karyakartas will be discussed at the meeting, Vaidya said, adding it is a review of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha held in March.

- PTI

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, BJP-RLP alliance poses a challenge to Congress

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party candidate Narayan Beniwal during his election campaign in Khinvsar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The alliance between the BJP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, which won Rajasthan’s Nagaur seat in this year’s Lok Sabha election, has posed a formidable challenge to the ruling Congress which is trying to retain the legacy of politically influential Mirdha family in the by-election to the Khinvsar Assembly seat. All eyes are on the farmers in the Jat-dominated constituency.

The RLP, floated by the then Independent MLA from Khinvsar, Hanuman Beniwal, entered into an alliance as a regional party with the BJP and joined the NDA just before the 2019 general elections. The Khinvsar seat became vacant after Mr. Beniwal was elected an MP from Nagaur, creating new political equations in which the Congress seems to be at a disadvantage.