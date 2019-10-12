Politics Live | Shiv Sena promises ₹1 clinic, ₹10 meal in manifesto

Maharashtra

Shiv Sena promises ₹1 clinic, ₹10 meal, and free college education for EWS girls

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday released the party’s manifesto (Vachan nama) for the October 21 Assembly election, with focus on girls’ education, youth and farmers.

The major promises include free college education for all girls from economically weak families, 15 lakh apprenticeships for graduate youths as Sarkar Fellows, assured income of ₹10,000 p.a. to marginal/ economically weak farmers to increase the agricultural productivity, 30% reduction in electricity tariffs, up to 300 units, for domestic consumers across the State.

Congress, BJP sack members for contesting as independents; Sena threatens action

Faced with rebellion ahead of the October 21 Assembly elections, political parties in the State have begun to take disciplinary action against leaders who have defied party orders.

The Congress has sacked three people for contesting against party candidates. State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat ordered the sacking of Ramratanbapu Raut in Amgaon, Gondia district, Sevakbhau Waghaye in Sampli, Bhandara and Majid Quereshi in Malkapur, Buldhana for contesting as independents against party candidates.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too has sacked Geeta Jain in Mira Road, Charan Waghmare in Tumsar, Bhandara and Dilip Deshmukh in Ahmadpur, Latur for contesting against party candidates.

BJP-AIADMK trying to gain mileage out of Modi-Xi meet: TNCC (I) chief

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Friday alleged that the BJP and AIADMK were trying to gain political mileage out of the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping and reminded that there were a number of issues to be resolved between the two countries.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri welcomed the meeting between the two leaders and said that having Mamallapuram as the venue was very fitting.

But a number of issues between the two countries were still to be resolved, he said.

Congress releases Haryana manifesto

The Congress party on Friday released its manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections, promising to waive farm loans within 24 hours of forming the government if voted to power.

The party also promised to give reservations in private firms for local people, besides reservation for women in all State government jobs as well as private institutions and an unemployment allowance to youth.

Congress general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad and Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja while releasing the manifesto here, said the party was committed to honouring all its election promises.

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who appeared in two separate defamation cases filed against him in local courts in Ahmedabad on Friday, was granted bail in one of the cases. He had already been given bail in the other matter.

The case where he was granted bail related to a remark made by him during the Lok Sabha campaign in Jabalpur, when he had referred to BJP leader Amit Shah as a “murder accused”. Mr. Gandhi pleaded “not guilty” and was given bail on a bond of ₹10,000 by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.B. Etaliya after Gujarat’s leader of the opposition Paresh Dhanani stood surety in the matter.

Before the court proceedings, Mr. Gandhi shared on Twitter a video that showed him meeting with the “Congress family” at a restaurant in Ahmedabad.