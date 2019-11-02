Politics live | Meeting with Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut was to exchange Deepavali greetings, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra

Nothing political about Raut’s visit, says Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said there was nothing political about his meeting with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday night.

“Our meeting was not political. It was to exchange Deepavali greetings,” said Mr. Pawar, who is touring Nashik to assess the crop losses suffered by farmers owing to unseasonal rain. Mr. Pawar called the BJP ‘childish’ for delaying government formation in the State.

Jharkhand

BJP likely to go ‘local in Jharkhand polls

With the announcement of a five-phase Jharkhand Assembly elections from November 30 to December 20, the BJP is girding itself for not only a campaign that will be akin to a man-to-man marking but also one that will reflect the impact of the recent Maharashtra and Haryana polls.

In Haryana and Maharashtra, the BJP projected national issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 and plans to implement a nationwide National Registry of Citizenship (NRC) to weed out illegal immigrants, but fell short of the majority mark in both the States. And that strategy is under review now.

Karnataka

Yediyurappa’s claim on Shah in video clip creates flutter

A video clip purportedly of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, in which he is heard as saying that BJP national president Amit Shah oversaw the resignations of 17 MLAs in Karnataka, surfaced on Friday, creating a flutter in political circles. This came on the eve of the Chief Minister completing 100 days in office.

The video, reportedly shot by a participant during the meeting to hear opinions of party leaders prior to the core committee meeting held in Hubballi recently, captures the audio but does not show the Chief Minister clearly.

Jharkhand

Lynchings to be Congress campaign issue in Jharkhand

With Jharkhand reporting one of the highest incidents of mob-lynching, the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election in the State is likely to propose an anti-lynching law on the lines of the recent law cleared by the Congress government in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan Assembly in August this year cleared “The Rajasthan Protection from Lynching Bill, 2019” which provides for life imprisonment and a fine up to ₹5 lakh to convicts in cases of mob lynching. The Bill proposes imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh in case of the victim suffering simple injuries.