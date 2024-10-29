Nagpur Police identify man behind series of airline bomb threats; suspect on the run

Police in Maharashtra’s Nagpur have identified a 35-year-old man from Gondia in the State as the person behind a spate of hoax bomb threats that triggered panic, caused flight delays and led to increased security at airports and other establishments, an official said. The Nagpur City Police’s Special Branch has identified the man as Jagdish Uikey, an author of a book on terrorism, who was arrested in 2021 in a case, the official said.

Fireworks explosion at temple in Kerala’s Kasaragod leaves over 150 injured

Over 150 people were injured when firecrackers stored at the Theru Anjootambalam Veererkavu temple at Nileshwaram in Kasaragod district of Kerala ignited during the Vellatam Theyyam ritual around midnight on Tuesday (October 29, 2024). The accident occurred as a crowd, including women and children, gathered to witness the Theyyam, unaware that stray sparks from the fireworks show would trigger an explosion. As many as eight persons who were injured are in critical condition.

Akhnoor encounter: All three trapped militants killed in Jammu, says Army

On Tuesday (October 29, 2024) morning, the Indian Army killed two more militants in Jammu’s Akhnoor, where three militants made an abortive attempt to attack security forces. “After round-the-clock surveillance throughout the night, an intense firefight unfolded today morning resulting in a significant victory for our forces. Relentless operations and tactical excellence have led to the elimination of three terrorists,” an Army spokesman said.

Never intended to throw broken bottle at Joint Committee Chair: Kalyan Banerjee

Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee, who was suspended for a day from the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf Bill for unruly conduct, on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) accused BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay of provoking him at the panel meeting last week and said he never intended to throw the broken glass bottle at the Chair. “The other day only I told the meeting that I had no intention to throw it at the chairperson and said I was sorry,” Mr. Banerjee told reporters in New Delhi.

Kannur ADM death: CPI(M) leader and former district panchayat president P.P. Divya taken into custody

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPIM] leader and former Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya was taken into custody by police in connection with the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu shortly after her anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

Delhi, Bengal governments not implementing Ayushman Bharat out of ‘political interest’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) hit out at Delhi and West Bengal governments for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme out of “political interests” and said he was pained that the elderly from these two states cannot avail free treatment under the expanded programme. The Prime Minister on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) extended his government’s flagship health insurance scheme to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

Monopoly Bachao Syndicate: Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘nexus’ among Adani Group, key regulatory bodies, BJP

The Congress on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) levelled fresh conflict of interest charges against SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, with Rahul Gandhi claiming a “Monopoly Bachao Syndicate” was at work, at the core of which was a “dangerous nexus” among the Adani Group, key regulatory bodies, and the BJP.

Hezbollah elects Naim Qassem to succeed Nasrallah

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) it had elected deputy head Naim Qassem to succeed slain secretary general Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air attack on Beirut’s southern suburb over a month ago. The group said in a written statement that its Shura Council had elected Qassem, 71, in accordance with its established mechanism for choosing a secretary general.

Brazil becomes second BRICS country after India not to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative

In a major setback to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Brazil has decided against joining Beijing’s multi-billion-dollar initiative becoming the second country after India in the BRICS bloc not to endorse the mega project.

Adani Enterprises Q2 net surges almost eightfold to ₹1,747 crore

Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), the holding company of the Adani Group, for the second quarter ended September 30 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,747 crore compared with ₹228 crore in the year-earlier period, an almost eightfold growth. Total income grew 15% year-on-year to ₹23,196 crore.

Injured Kane Williamson to miss third Test against India

Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the third Test against India starting in Mumbai on Friday (November 1, 2024) in the hope that his groin strain clears up in time to face England next month, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).