Cyclone Dana spares Odisha, Bengal of major damage, brings heavy rains

Cyclone Dana spared Odisha and West Bengal of any severe damage to infrastructure while flight and rail operations resumed on Friday (October 25, 2024) after the cyclonic storm completed landfall, triggering heavy rains and uprooting of trees and electric poles. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asserted that no fatality report has been received so far and the State achieved its ‘zero casualty mission’, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said one person died due to the natural calamity. The severe cyclonic storm Dana completed its landfall around 8.30 a.m. on Friday (October 25, 2024) and the system took at least eight and half hours to enter the landmass, the IMD said. The landfall started around 12.05 a.m. on Friday (October 25, 2024) between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara and Dhamra in Bhadrak district of Odisha with wind speeds of around 110 kmph. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, but initial reports suggested that the storm brought heavy rains, causing inundation in low-lying areas. Flight operations resumed at Kolkata airport in West Bengal from 8 a.m. on Friday (October 25, 2024). Train services on the south section of the Sealdah Division under the Eastern Railway also restarted at 10 a.m. Flight and train services also resumed in Bhubaneswar on Friday (October 25, 2024) morning.

India-China disengagement process to be completed by October 29

India and China will undertake coordinated patrolling in Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh to avoid face-offs as patrols are set to resume by month-end. Army sources said the disengagement, which commenced on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) is expected to be completed by October 29, 2024 to the situation as existed pre-April 2020 and patrols would resume after that.

More than 25 flights receive bomb threats taking total to 275 in 12 days

More than 25 domestic and international flights operated by Indian carriers received bomb threats on Friday (October 25, 2024), according to sources. In 12 days, more than 275 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Supreme Court tells Delhi HC to expeditiously hear bail plea of Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 25, 2024) refused to entertain the bail plea of Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam in a terror case but told the Delhi High Court to expeditiously hear it. A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and S.C. Sharma said it was not inclined to entertain the plea, which sought bail under Article 32 of the Constitution.

Supreme Court to examine plea to abolish special treatment for VIPs in temples

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar decided to list a petition filed by Vijay Kishor Goswami and said the term ‘VIP’ or ‘Very Important Person’ was not defined in law. Usually, those who could afford to pay exorbitant amounts got to sail through while others unable to pay suffered long hours of deprivation to exercise their right to worship. The petition termed it “VIP culture”.

Ukraine, West Asia conflicts matter of concern, India ready to work for peace: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 25, 2024) said the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of concern and India is ready to make every possible contribution for restoration of peace. His remarks came after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who called upon India to contribute to find a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine that has been raging for a long time.

Only five extradition requests resolved by Canada, rest in limbo: Indian envoy

Of the 26 requests sent to Canada for extraditing Khalistani terrorists, Ottawa has resolved only five and the rest remain in limbo, India’s top envoy to that country has said, calling it the result of “inaction”. The five men are in the process of being extradited, High Commissioner Sanjay Verma told PTI in an interview this week. He said he is not at liberty to disclose the name or give details.

Money laundering a major threat to Indian online gaming sector, says DIF report

Identifying money laundering as a major threat to the Indian online gaming sector’s integrity and long-term success, a report by the Digital India Foundation (DIF) has recommended that the government should establish a ‘whitelist’ of compliant gaming companies, ensuring that payment gateways and Internet Service Providers serve only the listed operators.

Youtube introduces shopping affiliate programme for eligible Indian creators via Flipkart and Myntra

Google-owned YouTube is expanding its YouTube Shopping affiliate programme so that eligible creators in India can tag products in their videos and earn commissions from viewers’ purchases on Flipkart and Myntra.

IND vs NZ second test: After pace, India fails spin test; New Zealand lead soars to 301 runs

India’s inadequacies against quality spin bowling stood thoroughly exposed, leaving the side staring at its first ever home Test series loss to New Zealand after the visitors claimed a formidable 301-run lead on day two of the second Test in Pune on Friday (October 25, 2024).

IND vs NZ second Test: Day 2 in pictures, October 25, 2024

