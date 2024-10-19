Top news of the day: Indian airlines continue to receive bomb threats, RJD unhappy with INDIA bloc seat-sharing arrangement in Jharkhand, and more

Indian airlines continue to receive bomb threats

30+ flights of various Indian airlines, including Vistara, Air India and IndiGo, received bomb threats on Saturday (October 19, 2024), according to sources. Flights of Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air and Alliance Air have received the threats, the sources said. So far this week, at least 70 flights of Indian carriers have received bomb threats and most of them turned out to be hoaxes.

ADVERTISEMENT

RJD unhappy with INDIA bloc seat-sharing arrangement in Jharkhand

The INDIA (Indian National Inclusive, Developmental Alliance) bloc on Saturday (October 19, 2024) announced the seat among the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and left parties in Jharkhand. Chief Minister Hemant Soren made the formal announcement stating that the JMM and the Congress will contest on 70 seats and on the remaining 11 seats the RJD and the Left parties will contest. Mr. Soren was accompanied by Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir in Ranchi.

Mamata Banerjee asks striking doctors to withdraw fast-unto-death

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (October 19, 2024) urged the junior doctors protesting the rape and murder of their colleague at R.G. Kar Hospital to end their fast-unto-death, stating that most of their demands have been addressed while rejecting their insistence on removing the State Health Secretary. The junior doctors have been demanding the removal of the state Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, besides addressing other issues. Ms. Banerjee responded, acknowledging their frustration but said, “You know why I did not remove the health secretary. It is not possible to remove everybody in a department in one go. We had earlier removed the DHS and DME. Please rise above politics and rejoin work.” “How can you decide which officer will be removed or not? Is this logical?” she questioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

J&K L-G clears resolution to urge Centre to restore Statehood passed by Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has cleared a resolution passed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet urging the Centre to restore the Statehood to the Union Territory, officials said on Saturday (October 19, 2024). The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of CM Omar Abdullah on Thursday (October 17, 2024) passed a unanimous resolution for the restoration of Statehood in its original form, the government spokesman said.

Delhi AQI drops to 226; toxic foam seen floating on Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj area

A thin layer of smog engulfed the national capital on Saturday (October 19, 2024) as the Air Quality Index dropped to 226, categorised as ‘Poor’, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. The highest AQI was at the Akshardham and Anand Vihar area at 334 categorised as ‘Very Poor’, followed by an AQI of 253 at AIIMS and surrounding areas. As Delhi grapples with rising air pollution, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area on Saturday.

Alleged conspirator in Pannun murder bid was held by Delhi Police for kidnapping last year

Vikash Yadav, a former Indian government official charged by the U.S. authorities for his alleged role in a foiled plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, was arrested by Delhi Police in December last year in an unrelated extortion and kidnapping case, police sources said. According to the sources, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Yadav (39) on December 18, 2023, for allegedly kidnapping a businessman living in Rohini and demanding money in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He was granted bail in April this year, the sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

SP wants 12 seats as part of MVA in Maharashtra Assembly polls, says Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has asked for 12 seats as part of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, party chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav said on Saturday (October 19, 2024), even as the alliance is yet to declare its seat-sharing arrangement. Talking to reporters in north Maharashtra’s Dhule district, Mr. Yadav said his party has declared candidates for five seats. Mr. Yadav said his party is the one that is satisfied with a few seats.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to submit nomination papers for Wayanad bypoll on October 23

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader and the candidate of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala for the upcoming Wayanad Parliamentary byelection, is set to submit her nomination papers on October 23, 2024 (Wednesday).

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna hospitalised again

Nearly two months after he was discharged from hospital, veteran politician and former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, has been hospitalised again on Saturday (October 19, 2024). According to a statement from Manipal Hospitals, where the 92-year-old politician, who is also a former Union External Affairs Minister has been admitted, he has been hospitalised for a health check-up and optimisation. “He is currently stable and is expected to be discharged on Monday,” hospital authorities said.

GoM on GST rate rationalisation lowers tax on water, bicycles, notebooks; proposes hike on watches, shoes

“On Saturday (October 19, 2024), the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST rate rationalisation decided to lower tax rates on 20-litre packaged drinking water bottles, bicycles and exercise notebooks to 5%, but suggested raising taxes on high-end wristwatches and shoes,” an official said. The rate rejig decision taken by the GoM under Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary would lead to a revenue gain of ₹22,000 crore, the officials added. The GoM proposed reducing GST on packaged drinking water of 20 litres and above to 5% from 18%. If the GoM’s recommendation is accepted by the GST Council, the GST on bicycles costing less than ₹10,000 will be reduced to 5% from 12%.

Drone launched at Benjamin Netanyahu home in northern Israel, no casualties reported

Israel’s Government said a drone was launched toward the Prime Minister’s house in Caesarea on Saturday (October 19, 2024), with no casualties as Iran’s supreme leader vowed that Hamas would continue its fight against Israel following the killing of the mastermind of last year’s deadly October 7 attack. In Gaza, at least 21 people were killed in several Israeli strikes, including children, according to hospital officials and an AP reporter. Neither he nor his wife were home and there were no casualties, said his spokesperson in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.