Top news of the day: Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain granted bail in money laundering case; J&K Cabinet’s reported resolution on Statehood evokes sharp reaction from Opposition, and more

Delhi Court grants bail to former Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

A Delhi court has granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, citing “delay in trial” and his “long incarceration”. Mr. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

J&K Cabinet reportedly passes resolution on Statehood, Opposition alleges ‘scaling down’

The Omar Abdullah-led J&K Cabinet has reportedly passed a resolution on the restoration of Statehood to the Union Territory (UT). However, the Opposition parties described the move as “scaling down from the goal post of Article 370”.

Bullet-riddled body of non-local labourer found in J&K

A bullet-riddled body of a labourer hailing from Bihar has been recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. The body was recovered from Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district, officials said. The labourer, identified as Ashok Chauhan, was living in Sangam area of Anantnag.

Baba Siddique murder case: Five more arrested after raids in Panvel, Raigad; number of arrests rises to nine

Five more persons have been arrrested in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, taking the total number of arrests in the sensational case to nine.

Jharkhand Assembly elections: NDA announces seat-sharing arrangement

The National Democratic Alliance in Jharkhand announced a seat-sharing deal in which the BJP will contest in 68 seats, the All Jharkhand Students Union in 10 and the Janata Dal (United) in two seats, while Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest in one seat.

Karnataka cancels board exams for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, Karnataka has decided not to conduct board exams for the classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 in schools affiliated with the State Board, Madhu Bangarappa, Minister of School Education and Literacy, has announced in Bengaluru. Instead, Summative Assessment-2 (SA-2) will be held for the classes 5, 8 and 9 students and an annual exam will be held for class 11.

Supreme Court closes proceedings against Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation

The Supreme Court has closed the habeas corpus proceedings initiated by a 70-year-old man accusing the Isha Foundation founded by Jaggi Vasudev of holding his two daughters, aged 42 and 39, captives. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud terminated the proceedings, which began in the Madras High Court and reached the apex court, by noting that the two women had personally assured the court in a video conference that they were living in the Isha Foundation as monks of their own free will. The women had conveyed the same thing to a Tamil Nadu Police team which had met and talked to them separately.

Benami law: Supreme Court recalls 2022 judgment that declared amendments unconstitutional

A Special Bench of the Supreme Court has recalled its August 23, 2022 judgment, which declared provisions and amendments made in the benami property law “unconstitutional and manifestly arbitrary.” The Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, referred the case for fresh adjudication.

Law on prevention of child marriages can’t be stunted by personal laws: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has held that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act cannot be stunted by personal laws and that marriages involving children violate the free will to have a life partner of choice.

PM Modi to visit Russia from October 22 to attend BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia from October 22, 2024 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.

Yahya Sinwar killing: Hezbollah vows a new phase in the war

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has vowed to launch a new phase of fighting against Israel, a day after Israel said its forces in Gaza had killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the chief architect of the 2023 deadly attack on Israel that sparked the multifront war.

RBI maintains tight vigil on financial market and takes action when necessary, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that the central bank does not act like a policeman, but it maintains tight vigil on financial market and takes regulatory action whenever necessary.

IND vs NZ first Test: Resurrection after collapse as Kohli, Rohit, Sarfaraz fifties take India to 231/3

A counter-attacking India kept alive the hopes of a miracle turnaround through free-flowing fifties from the troika of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Sarfaraz Khan, reaching 231 for three in their second innings on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Kohli (70), who completed 9,000 Test runs during the course of his knock, got out to Glenn Phillips off the last ball of the day, edging him to Tom Blundell, leaving Sarfaraz (70) at the crease at close. The deficit at the end of an overcast day was a less intimidating 125.

