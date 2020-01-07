Top news pictures: Student protests at India Gate, Australian bushfires, and more

Students on their protest at the Gateway of India to condemn the attack on the students of JNU, in Mumbai, early on January 7, 2020. Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured. Photo: PTI

