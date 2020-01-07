Top news pictures: Student protests at India Gate, Australian bushfires, and more

Students on their protest at the Gateway of India to condemn the attack on the students of JNU, in Mumbai, early on January 7, 2020. Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured. Photo: PTI
Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk is seen with a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia, January 7, 2020.
Bushfires have scorched more than 4 million hectares of bushland and destroyed over 1,000 homes. At least half of Australia’s only disease-free koala population, is feared dead with more badly hurt after bushfires swept through an island sanctuary. Photo: REUTERS
A man kisses a picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a airstrike near Baghdad, outside the Embassy of Iran in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 7, 2020. Photo: REUTERS