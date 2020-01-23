Top news photos: Indonesia prays for rain, Thailand protests, and more

10:30 am | Indonesian Muslim farmers pray for rain in Pekan Bada, near Banda Aceh on January 23, 2020. The special Muslim prayers known as Salat al-Istisqa are frequently held across the Middle Eastern countries too.
Photo: AFP
1/3
9:30 am | Environmental activists rally to demand rights to clean air, near the Thai Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, as the country struggles to contain worsening air pollution January 23, 2020.
Photo: REUTERS
2/3
8:30 am | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during their meeting in Jerusalem January 22, 2020. Dozens of world leaders will convene in Jerusalem on January 23 to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp
Photo: REUTERS