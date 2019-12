10.00 a.m | South Korean protesters hold signs during a rally to demand the peace on the Korean peninsula and to stop sanctions on North Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. China and Russia are calling on the U.N. Security Council to terminate sanctions on key North Korean exports such as coal, iron, iron ore and textiles, "with the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population." Photo: AP

4/5