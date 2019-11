9 a.m. | A demonstrator is detained by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. Five weeks of unrest over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured, prosecutors said. Riots have hobbled the capital's public transport system, once the envy of Latin America, and caused billions in losses for private business. Photo: Reuters

