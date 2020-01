Flowers and candles are seen outside the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo's former office on the fifth anniversary of the attack and a siege at a Kosher supermarket which killed 17 people in Paris, France. The magazine, which had angered a section of Muslims by publishing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, was adopted after the attack as a symbol of free speech and the slogan “Je suis Charlie,” or ”I am Charlie,” spread round the world. Photo: Reuters

2/2