Top news photos: Police guard Hong Kong streets

8 a.m. | Police guard in front of a bus stop, in Hong Kong on December 9, the morning after hundreds of thousands of demonstrators crammed into Hong Kong’s streets, their chants echoing off high-rises, in a mass show of support for the protest movement entering its seventh month.

Top news photos: Police guard Hong Kong streets

Strings attached: An expensive veena is carved out of a single piece of wood from a jackfruit tree. In lower-priced versions the pot and stem are made from two pieces of wood and joined together. Rajasekar, 70, a fourth generation veena-maker at work on a top-end veena.

Behind the sound of music that wafts through air in Thanjavur’s Narasingapettai

Garbage and tree branches dumped on the pavement on Hall Road in Egmore leaving no space for pedestrians.

Pedestrians pushed off their rightful space

Gross Nation Happiness surveys in Bhutan found a direct correlation between education and happiness. Only 32% of those without formal schooling claimed ‘deep’ happiness compared with 60% of those with a high school education. A significant number of older Bhutanese who has never attended school are literate thanks to monastic and other non-formal means of education.

Peak happiness: Lonely Planet ranks Bhutan as the No.1 place to visit in 2020

Women workers being taken into custody at a bus depot in Khammam after the TSRTC management refused to allow them to rejoin duties after they called off their 52-day-long strike.

High drama outside RTC bus depots across Telangana

Magical hues A Kashmiri farmer isolates saffron from flowers picked from a field in Pampore, some 13 km south of Srinagar. Though the crop has been on the decline the valley, this year saw a better harvest.

Colour purple: Autumn in the Valley is tinged mauve from saffron blossoms

