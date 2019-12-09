Top news photos: Police guard Hong Kong streets

8 a.m. | Police guard in front of a bus stop, in Hong Kong on December 9, the morning after hundreds of thousands of demonstrators crammed into Hong Kong’s streets, their chants echoing off high-rises, in a mass show of support for the protest movement entering its seventh month. Photo: AP
1/1
8 a.m. | Police guard in front of a bus stop, in Hong Kong on December 9, the morning after hundreds of thousands of demonstrators crammed into Hong Kong’s streets, their chants echoing off high-rises, in a mass show of support for the protest movement entering its seventh month. Photo: AP