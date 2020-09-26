Top news of the day: Narendra Modi addresses UN General Assembly; NCB questions Deepika Padukone for five hours, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Prime Minister addresses the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in Hindi.

Ms. Padukone was confronted with her manager Karishma Prakash during questioning, sources said. Padukone, who reached the NCB guest house in Colaba in south Mumbai around 9.50 am, left around 3:50 pm, a police official deployed outside the guest house said.

As a mark of honour, the City Armed Reserve Police Personnel gave a gun salute and 26 personnel fired three rounds in the air before his body was placed in the pit at his farmhouse in Tamaraipakkam on the outskirts of Chennai.

Narendra Modi holds talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The list of eight general secretaries, crucial organisation position in the party as they are the link between State and central leadership, has five new faces with Bhupender Yadav, Arun Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya being retained. Ram Madhav, P. Muralidhar Rao, Saroj Pandey and Anil Jain have been replaced with new faces.

To ensure availability of medical oxygen in the country at a reasonable price amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has capped the price of medical oxygen cylinders and liquid medical oxygen for six months, the government said.

The country’s apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed eight States that account for over 70% of children in care homes to ensure their return to their families, noting that it is the right of every child to grow up in a familial environment.

Dr. Isher Judge Ahluwalia, a renowned economist and Padma Bhushan awardee, who had also worked extensively on issues related to urbanisation and education, was battling cancer over the past 10 months.

The shelling and firing from across the border in Nowshera sector was “unprovoked” and drew a befitting retaliation by the Indian Army, a spokesman said.

In exercising India’s ‘Right of Reply’ to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) debate on Friday, First Secretary Mijito Vinito called Mr. Khan’s remarks “an incessant rant”. The response said Mr. Khan had “no reasonable suggestion to offer the world” and his speech was about “lies, misinformation, war mongering and malice.”

The comments made by Liu Zongyi, a scholar at the Shanghai Institute of International Studies (SIIS) and fellow at the Renmin University in Beijing, in an interview with a Chinese website, have been widely circulated in China this past week, adding to a growing chorus of voices in China’s strategic community that have seen this summer’s border tensions as marking a turning point in the relationship and heralding a period of increased confrontation.

The 61-year-old former billionaire appeared via videolink from Mumbai before the High Court for compulsory cross-examination in aid of an asset disclosure order obtained by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd Mumbai Branch, China Development Bank and Exim Bank of China.

Days after the Comptroller and Auditor General flagged that the Centre in first two years of the GST implementation wrongly retained GST compensation cess that was meant to be used specifically to compensate States for loss of revenue, Ministry sources said compensation due for the year 2017-18 and 2018-19 was fully paid to States.

Sanju Samson will look to continue his dream form while the presence of Jos Buttler puts Rajasthan Royals on even keel with Kings XI Punjab in an IPL game which promises to be yet another six-hitting contest.