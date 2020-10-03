Top news of the day: Rahul, Priyanka allowed to visit Hathras; RJD-led Mahagathbandhan clinches seat-sharing deal in Bihar, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Hathras gang rape | Rahul, Priyanka allowed to visit Hathras

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been allowed to visit the Hathras gang rape victim’s village by the State government. This came after the police officials tried to convince them that Section 144 was in place and that their visit would be a violation of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Banks will suffer a loss of ₹6 lakh crore in case of complete waiver to all borrowers, says affidavit.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 | RJD-led Mahagathbandhan clinches seat-sharing deal

Rashtriya Janata Dal has been acknowledged as the largest constituent. Congress to get 70 seats besides contesting the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat bypoll. CPI (ML) to fight 19 seats, followed by CPI (six) and CPI(M) (four). RJD will accommodate Mukesh Sahni’s VIP and JMM in its quota of 144 seats.

Prime Minister hits out at the UPA government for not paying heed to key infrastructure projects.

They were passed off as unidentified militants after an encounter in Shopian’s Amshipora on July 18.

Sushant Singh Rajput death | AIIMS medical board rules out murder

We’re looking into all aspects and investigation is still under way, says CBI.

Data released by the Ministry at 8 a.m. on October 3 said 1,069 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours, with 10 States and UTs accounting for 84.1% of the fatalities in the past 24 hours. And 39.66% of deaths reported on October 2 were from Maharashtra, with 424 deaths, followed by Karnataka with 125 deaths.

Republican Senators Thom Tillis from North Carolina, and Mike Lee from Utah confirmed they have been tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the government in Nangarhar Province, said the number of casualties, most of whom were civilians, could rise and that dozens of people were also injured by the blast in Ghani Khel district.

The countries argue, in a joint submission to the Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, that without a rapid waiver of some existing safeguards for intellectual property rights, some countries – particularly developing ones that have been “disproportionately impacted” – would find it hard to access vaccines or medicines quickly.

IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians have edge against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Boasting an explosive batting line-up that complements their affective death bowling, Mumbai Indians will have their nose ahead in the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah on October 4.

IPL 2020 | Chennai seeks turnaround in clash against Punjab

Hit hard by a start that least defines them, Chennai Super Kings would be desperate to find answers to their predicament when they take on Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match in Dubai on October 4.