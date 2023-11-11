November 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

BJP promises houses to Ladli Behna beneficiaries and IIT- and AIIMS-like institutes in M.P.

The party manifesto also says cooking gas cylinders will be provided to beneficiaries of Ladli Bahna and PM Ujjwala schemes at ₹450 in the State.

Cricket World Cup | Stokes and Root punish Pakistan as England make imposing total; Pakistan out of World Cup

New Zealand will be the fourth team for semifinals and will face undefeated India.

Two Assam Congress leaders quit party, likely to join BJP

“I would like to let you know that I would not be able to continue in this organisation, as it is favouring only blue-blooded people,” wrote Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Working President Poritush Roy

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to frame guidelines for regulation of trading of cryptocurrencies

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the main reliefs sought in the plea were more in nature of a legislative direction.

NIA files supplementary charge sheet in KTF recruitment, arms smuggling case

The charge sheet was filed before the Special NIA Court, New Delhi, against Amritpal Singh alias Ammy and Amrik Singh, both deported from the Philippines, and Jassa Singh and Gagandeep Singh alias Mithi, a spokesperson of the agency said.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia out of Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Special judge M.K. Nagpal allowed Mr. Sisodia to meet his wife between 10 a.m. and 4 a.m. under police custody.

Jaishankar embarks on 5-day visit to U.K.

It is expected that preparations for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s possible visit to India in the next few months will figure in his talks in London.

Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital goes dark in intense fighting

Israel’s Prime Minister pushed back against calls from Western allies to do more to protect Palestinian civilians, as troops encircled Gaza’s largest hospital where doctors said five patients died, including a premature baby, after the last generator ran out of fuel. “There is no electricity. Medical devices stopped. Patients, especially those in intensive care, started to die,” said Mohammed Abu Selmia, the director of Shifa, speaking by phone over the sound of gunfire and explosions.

Moody’s downgrades U.S. credit rating to ‘negative’, draws Washington ire

Moody’s is the last of the three major rating agencies to maintain a top rating for the U.S. government. Fitch changed its rating from triple-A to AA+ in August, joining S&P which has had an AA+ rating since 2011. While it changed its outlook, indicating a downgrade is possible over the medium term, Moody’s affirmed its long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at ‘Aha’ citing U.S. credit and economic strengths. Immediately after the Moody’s release, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the change was “yet another consequence of congressional Republican extremism and dysfunction.”

Sri Lanka will appeal ICC suspension: Sports Minister

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Sport moved to dismiss the SLC board and replace it with an interim committee in the wake of the country’s poor World Cup performance, but the country’s Court of Appeal has put that move on hold.

Cricket World Cup | Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Australia thus finished their league engagements with seven wins on the trot. They ended third due to inferior net run-rate compared to South Africa despite having same number of points (14) with the Proteas.