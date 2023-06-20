June 20, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Bengal panchayat polls | SC refers to State’s ‘history of violence’ to confirm deployment of Central forces to secure July polls

The Supreme Court on June 20 upheld a Calcutta High Court decision to throw open the doors for central security forces to enter West Bengal to ensure free and fair panchayat elections on July 8. A Vacation Bench of Justices B.V Nagarathna and Manoj Misra reasoned that West Bengal has a “history of violence” during polls and the upcoming local polls was a mammoth exercise involving elections to 75,000-odd seats. Polling would take place across 61,636 booths in the State in just one day, requiring adequate security measures.

Senthilbalaji to undergo surgery on June 21: T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji will undergo a surgery for heart related ailment at a private hospital here on June 21, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Mr. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam last week, was initially admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to the private facility following a court order.

Assam floods | 31,000 people affected in 10 districts

The flood situation in Assam was serious on June 20 with nearly 31,000 people still reeling under the deluge across 10 districts of the State, an official said. The India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘Red Alert’ and predicted ‘very heavy’ to ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall across several districts of Assam over the next five days. In a ‘Special Weather Bulletin’, IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati issued a ‘Red Alert’ for 24 hours from Monday, followed by ‘Orange Alerts’ for the subsequent two days and ‘Yellow Alert’ for Thursday.

India and U.S. share democratic values on democracy, diversity: PM Modi ahead of state visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington this week will reinforce shared democratic “values” between India and the United States, he said as he left for New York and Washington, and said that the “there is an unprecedented trust” between the two countries today. Mr. Modi, who is making his sixth visit to the U.S. as Prime Minister, will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden for his first official state visit and said he will meet the U.S. leadership, members of Congress, American CEOs, and members of the Indian-American community during the visit, that will focus on enhancing trade and energy, collaborations in science & technology, education, and health, and is expected to yield a number of agreements on defence ties including deals for jet engines and drones.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba announces new CEO and Chairman in major reshuffle

China’s Alibaba Group has announced a major management reshuffle aimed at spurring the e-commerce giant’s growth at a time when the Chinese economy is slowing despite an end to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions a half-year ago. Eddie Wu, Chairman of its e-commerce group, will succeed Daniel Zhang as CEO, the company said in a statement on June 20. Mr. Zhang will be the CEO and Chairman of Alibaba’s Cloud Computing Unit, which has been approved to be spun off and is expected to be listed for trading within a year. Alibaba’s current Executive Vice Chairman, Joseph Tsai, is to succeed Mr. Zhang as Chairman of the Alibaba Group.

Manipur violence | SC refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking Army protection for Kuki tribals

The Supreme Court on June 20 termed the Manipur ethnic violence, which has left nearly 100 dead, a “purely law and order issue”, while “hoping” that courts will not be asked to deploy the Army or Central security forces. A Vacation Bench of Justices Surya Kant and M.M. Sundresh refused to list a plea by the Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi (MTFD) for Army protection to the Kuki tribals urgently, in the next day or two. It listed the case on July 3, after summer vacations, saying it was the earliest the case could be heard.

ADR seeks action against parties for failing to publish criminal antecedents of candidates fielded by them

An electoral reform advocacy group has urged the Election Commission to take action against political parties for failing to publish criminal antecedents of candidates fielded by them during Assembly polls held in the past few years. In a letter to the poll panel, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has noted that following the Supreme Court’s directions and subsequent guidelines issued by the Election Commission, it is mandatory for political parties at the Central and State election level to upload on their websites detailed information regarding candidates with pending criminal cases, including the nature of the offences.

The Ashes 2023 | Rain delays start of final day to post-lunch

The start of the fifth and final day of the Ashes series opener was delayed by heavy rain at Edgbaston on Tuesday (June 20). Players will take an early lunch at 12:30 p.m. local time. The Test won’t start before 1:10 p.m. at the earliest. The covers are still on at the Birmingham ground but the rain has eased and the weather is forecast to improve in the afternoon.

What we know about the missing Titanic sub

Following is what we know so far: WHO IS ON BOARD? HAMISH HARDING. The British billionaire and chairman of aviation consultancy Action Aviation is among those missing, according to his stepson. Dubai-based Harding had posted on social media that he was proud to be heading to the Titanic as a “mission specialist”, adding: “Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow.” In 2016, Harding accompanied former astronaut Buzz Aldrin to the South Pole, when Aldrin became the oldest person ever to reach the Antarctic region, at 86. Harding was also on board the 2019 “One More Orbit” flight mission that set a record for the fastest circumnavigation of earth by aircraft over both geographic poles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Indian culture and traditions to world stage, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 20 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken Indian culture and traditions to the global stage with the help of International Yoga Day, which is celebrated across the world on June 21. Notably, Mr. Modi will be leading the Yoga Day celebrations at the lawns of the United Nations headquarters in New York on June 21. Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad, Mr. Shah said PM Modi turned the practice of Yoga into a public movement that has benefitted many people. Mr. Modi has become the first head of a country who will be leading the Yoga Day celebrations at the UN, he said.

Chelsea signs Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig on 6-year deal

Chelsea signed France forward Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig on a six-year contract on Tuesday. The London club spent around $630 million last season and has got its latest recruitment drive up and running with the deal for the highly rated Nkunku. His contract starts on July 1. ”A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch,” the 25-year-old Nkunku said.

Opposition parties’ meet on June 23 will slam final nail on coffin of BJP and RSS: Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri has contended that the Opposition parties’ meet in Patna on June 23 will drive the final nail in the coffin of the BJP and RSS’s right wing politics and ideology. Mr. Alagiri urged his party cadres to take a pledge to ensure that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance wins in all 40 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He was speaking at a function to celebrate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s birthday on Monday, June 19, 2023. Mr. Gandhi is fighting for a pluralistic India, he said. “We must ensure victory in the election. BJP has started doing its politics in Tamil Nadu, which is standing with Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

Grammy Awards to accept music with AI elements

The Recording Academy has unveiled its revised set of rules for the 66th annual Grammy Awards. In the new guidelines, it has allowed role of artificial intelligence (AI) in creating music albeit with human authorship. The Academy has clarified that only songs that have a majority of ‘human authorship’ will be considered for the prestigious Grammy award.

Jammu & Kashmir watchdog conducts raids over alleged misuse of social media for promoting terror

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on June 20, carried out searches at six locations in four districts of the Valley in a case related to the misuse of social media for “unlawful and secessionist activities”, it said. The pre-dawn searches were aimed at uncovering individuals and groups allegedly involved in propagating secessionist and anti-India sentiments through various social media platforms, it added.

COVID-19 almost endemic but we are on high alert for each new variant: Health Minister Mandaviya

COVID-19 is on the verge of becoming endemic but Indian scientists are keeping a close watch on each new variant and the government would continue to maintain a high alert, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said, underlining that the virus has managed to survive and is going to stay. In an exclusive video interview with PTI, the Minister said the situation is stable now after more than three years of one of the worst pandemics to hit the world but all necessary measures would remain in place to guard against any variant that can prove to be deadly.

Zero tolerance on spurious medicines, 71 firms issued notices: Mandaviya on cough syrup row

Asserting that India follows a zero-tolerance policy on spurious medicines, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said 71 companies have been issued show-cause notices following reportsabout deaths due to contaminated cough syrups made in the country, and 18 of them have been asked to shut shop. In an exclusive interview with PTI Video, the Minister also said an extensive risk-based analysis is done continuously to ensure the production of quality medicines in the country, and the government and regulators are always alert to ensure that no one dies due to spurious medicines.

