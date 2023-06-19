June 19, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

T.N. Senthilbalaji arrest | Minister is malingering, want him back in custody on discharge from hospital: ED to SC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 19 moved the Supreme Court against the transfer of Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, an accused in a money-laundering case related to a job scam, of “feigning illness immediately upon arrest” and getting himself admitted in a private hospital on the very first day of remand in a bid to render the investigation “otiose and meaningless”. The apex court listed the case for hearing on June 21.

Bengal panchayat polls | SC to hear plea against Calcutta HC order directing deployment of Central forces tomorrow

The Supreme Court on June 19 agreed to urgently hear petitions filed by the West Bengal Government and the State Election Commission against a Calcutta High Court order on June 15 to deploy Central security forces within 48 hours ahead of the panchayat elections in the State. There are around 63,229 gram panchayat seats, 9,730 panchayat samiti constituencies, and 928 zilla parishad constituencies. Further, there are 61,636 polling booths and 44,382 polling premises in West Bengal.

PIL in Madras High Court questions Senthilbalaji’s continuation in Tamil Nadu Cabinet

A public interest litigation petition (PIL) has been filed in the Madras High Court questioning the propriety of allowing V. Senthilbalaji, arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on June 14 in a money laundering case, to continue in the Cabinet as a Minister without portfolio despite him being in judicial custody.

Wanted in India, Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada

Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, one of the most-wanted terrorists in India who carried a cash reward of ₹10 lakh on his head, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in the north American country, officials here said on Monday. A resident of Bharsinghpur village in Punjab’s Jalandhar, Nijjar was found dead inside a car with bullet wounds in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, of which he was the head, in Surrey around 8:27 pm (local time) on Sunday, they said.

Heavy overnight rains lash many parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts

ntense thunderstorms lashed coastal areas in and around Chennai on Sunday night, with further storms expected over many places of Tamil Nadu on Monday, June 19, 2023, as well. In what could be the first widespread, heavy rainspell in Chennai this southwest monsoon season, the showers provided a reprieve to several areas after a fortnight of sweltering heat in the city and surrounding districts. Chennai woke up to heavy rains and thunderstorms on Monday, leading to government declaring holiday for schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvallur.

Indian naval submarine and Pakistani ship visit Sri Lanka at same time

The Indian naval submarine ‘Vagir’, the latest indigenous Kalvari-class submarine of the Indian Navy, on June 19, began its four-day visit to Sri Lanka at the same time a Pakistan naval ship docked here. The Indian High Commission said its operational visit is to commemorate the ninth edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) under the theme of “Global Ocean Ring”.

Nations League final | Spain wins as Unai Simon saves two Croatia penalties in shootout

Spain’s 11-year trophy drought is over. Croatia and its veteran captain Luka Modric are still waiting for their first international title. Goalkeeper Unai Simon saved two shots as Spain beat Croatia in a penalty shootout after their tense Nations League final had finished 0-0 Sunday. The Bilbao goalkeeper used his feet to save a penalty by Lovro Majer when the shootout was level at 3-3 and then dived full-length to tip Bruno Petković’s spot kick around the post.

ICC ODI World Cup | Miandad doesn’t want Pakistan to tour India, says India should come first

Batting great Javed Miandad said Pakistan should not travel to the neighbouring country for matches, including this year’s ICC ODI World Cup, until the BCCI agrees to send its team to his nation first. As per the draft schedule prepared by the ICC, Pakistan is scheduled to play India in the blockbuster World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. But the 66-year-old former captain feels it is now India’s time to reciprocate by touring Pakistan.

Blinken opens second day of talks in Beijing; China blames U.S. for ‘incorrect policies towards China’

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has opened a second and final day of critical meetings with senior Chinese officials as the two sides expressed willingness to talk but showed little inclination to bend on hardened positions that have sent tensions soaring. Mr. Blinken met with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi for about three hours, according to a U.S. official

Bhavani Devi creates history, become first Indian fencer to win medal in Asian Championships

Olympian C.A. Bhavani Devi on June 19 created history by progressing to the semifinal of the Women’s sabre event at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi, China, assuring India its maiden medal at the event. Bhavani stunned reigning World Champion Misaki Emura of Japan 15-10 in the quarterfinals to script history. Misaki had won the women’s sabre gold medal at the 2022 World Fencing Championships held in Cairo.

BRS govt sure to come to power for the third time, asserts Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asserted that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (TRS earlier) government will return to power for the third time in the State after the next elections. “We will win the next term also. There is no doubt about that,” he said reiterating the govt.’s commitment to take the State, which is ranked number one in the country on various parameters, on the path of accelerated development. Mr. Rao made these comments in response to requests made by Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy seeking an extension of the metro rail facility to her constituency which was fast urbanising, and also sought provision of drinking water Krishna river to the residents in the area.

Law and order situation in Delhi needs immediate action, says women’s panel chief Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on June 19 said the law and order situation in the national capital has gone for a toss in the aftermath of the killing of a DU (Delhi University) student and two sisters. The first-year DU student was allegedly stabbed to death outside Aryabhatta College in the south campus on June 18, after he objected to his girlfriend being harassed by another student, police said.

United Nations rebukes Russia for allegedly denying aid workers access into areas hit by Kakhovka dam collapse in southern Ukraine

The United Nations has rebuked Moscow for allegedly denying its aid workers access to Russia-occupied areas affected by the recent Kakhovka Dam collapse in southern Ukraine, which stranded residents, threatened power supplies and caused an environmental calamity as the war approaches 16 months. The U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, said in a statement late on June 18 that the organisation had engaged with Moscow and Kyiv, each of which occupies parts of the southern Kherson region where the dam and reservoir are located, urging with them to address the “devastating destruction” caused by the breach.

As Imran Khan’s PTI faces crackdown, a new party of deserters is taking shape

The Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) was launched earlier this month by Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT), a former key member of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Abdul Aleem Khan, another former close aide of Mr. Khan. “Dead on arrival” is how the PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi dismissed the newly launched party. Mr. Tareen was a kingmaker in 2018 when he delivered ‘independents’ for the PTI post-elections so that it could form government in Punjab. But after falling out with Mr. Khan around 2019-20, Mr. Tareen became politically isolated for a while until the vote of no-confidence of April 2022 when the JKT group helped Hamza Shehbaz, the son of Shehbaz Sharif, in his bid for the Chief Minister’s post in Punjab.

