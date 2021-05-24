Top news of the day: Work on database of migrant workers is slow, Supreme Court tells Centre; On-site registration, appointment enabled for 18-44 age group on CoWIN, and more

Work on database of migrant workers is slow, Supreme Court tells Centre
“A uniform national data grid of migrant workers, in which both the Centre and States provide inputs should be there. This would ensure that benefits meant for migrant workers reach them and no other,” Justice Bhushan said.
On-site registration, appointment enabled for 18-44 age group on CoWIN
In case of sessions exclusively organised with online slots, towards the end of the day, some doses may still be left unutilised in case the online appointee beneficiaries did not turn up on the day of vaccination due to any reason, a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry said.
Cyclone Yaas: Odisha launches a challenging evacuation in coastal areas
Evacuation has become more challenging this time on three counts – Yaas is predicted to cross the coast with up to 180 km wind speed, the COVID-19 situation in villages is worse compared to that of last year, and May 26, being a full moon day, could magnify the impact of sea surge.
‘The writing on the wall is - people want the secular forces to come together against BJP’, says Sitaram Yechury
"Except for Assam, where the difference of vote between the BJP and the secular parties was miniscule allowing the BJP to scrape through, in all the other States the BJP has come a cropper," says the CPI(M) general secretary.
Tweets by five more BJP leaders carry ‘manipulated media’ tag
According to experts, the government does not have the power under the Information Technology Act to direct Twitter to remove ‘manipulated media’ tag from certain tweets.
Widespread resentment in Lakshadweep over a slew of bad law proposals
The latest draft regulation for the creation of a Lakshadweep Development Authority (LDA) is widely resented as the people suspect that this might have been issued at the behest of ‘real estate interests’ seeking to usurp the small holdings of property owned by the islanders.
Panacea Biotec begins production of Sputnik-V vaccine
The first batch produced by the company’s facility in Baddi will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center in Russia for quality control. Full-scale production is due to start this summer, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Panacea said in a joint statement.
Plane wedding: DGCA derosters crew
Wedding rituals were performed as the aircraft hovered over Madurai Meenakshi temple in the presence of over 160 relatives in the flight- aviation website flightradar24 shows the plane circling above the temple.
Vaccination can control pandemic but Centre doesn’t care, says Rahul Gandhi
The Congress leader was critical of the vaccine procurement policy and said the Centre should procure the vaccines and ask the States to distribute them to ensure that they reach every village.
BKU outfit remains firm on Patiala protest
Sukhdev Singh, general secretary of BKU(U), told The Hindu the proposed protest against the ruling Congress government in Punjab for its alleged failure to control and manage the situation arising out of COVID-19 will be held as planned from May 28 with all precautions in place.