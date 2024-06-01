Top news of the day: Voting concludes for 18th Lok Sabha polls with more than 58% turnout in seventh phase; exit polls predict NDA win, and more

Voting concludes for 18th Lok Sabha polls; more than 58% turnout in seventh and final phase

A voter turnout of 58.34% was recorded till 5 p.m. on Saturday in the seventh and final phase of the 18th Lok Sabha polls with incidents of violence between Trinamool and BJP supporters reported in the Sandeshkhali region of West Bengal, and complaints of EVM glitches and rigging at some booths. Saturday’s voting marks the end of the marathon polling process that began on April 19. The Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim also went to polls.

Exit polls project win for NDA

Early exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA, with the ruling alliance projected to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka.

INDIA bloc leaders meet to discuss strategy for counting of votes; Trinamool, PDP skip

Senior leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, DMK, JMM, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Saturday afternoon and held discussions, even as the last phase of polling was under way. Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already said they would not attend the meeting as there were elections in the State, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti did not attend the meeting due to personal reasons.

Prime Minister Modi leaves Kanniyakumari after 45-hour meditation at the Vivekananda memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was meditating at Vivekananda Rock Memorial here since last Thursday (May 30) evening, left the southern tip of the land as he completed his 45-hour-long ‘dyan’ at Saturday 2.45 p.m.

Excise policy case: Court reserves for June 5 order on Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

A court in New Delh on June 1 reserved for June 5 its order on an application moved by Chief Minster and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal seeking interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order, observing that the application was for grant of interim bail on medical grounds and not for the extension of the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.

IMD to replace ‘faulty’ temperature sensor which reported a scorching 52.9°C at Delhi station

The aberrant sensor at Delhi’s Mungeshpur, that reported a 52.9°C reading on May 29, will be replaced, an internal committee of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has concluded. It has also decided that all of the automatic weather stations managed by the IMD will undergo a maintenance check. Because the sensor was faulty, the actual temperature reported out of Mungeshpur on that day will remain a mystery.

Pune Porsche car crash: Maharashtra CM has assured thorough probe, says father one of the victims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed grief over the May 19 Pune Porsche car crash and promised the guilty will not be spared, the father of IT professional Ashwini Koshta, who was killed in the incident, has said in Jabalpur.

Flood situation remains grim in Assam; more than 3.5 lakh people in 11 districts affected

“The flood situation in Assam remains grim, with more than 3.5 lakh people affected across 11 districts,” officials said on June 1. “Road and rail communication in several parts of the State remained disrupted following incessant rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal,” they said. “In worst-hit Cachar district, all educational institutions were closed on June 1 due to the prevailing weather conditions,” an official release said, adding that scheduled semester and compartmental exams will be held as planned.

Police thwart Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s second attempt to attack actor Salman Khan, four arrested

After the firing at the Bandra residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan more than a month ago, the Navi Mumbai police on June 1 said that another attempt was planned to attack the actor at his farmhouse in Panvel. In connection with the same, the police have arrested four people recently.

Boat capsizes in Seep river in Madhya Pradesh, 8 feared drowned

At least eight persons are feared drowned after a boat carrying them capsized in the Seep river in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh on June 1 while two others swam to safety, police said.

ANC that freed South Africa from apartheid loses its 30-year majority

The African National Congress lost its parliamentary majority in a historic election result Saturday that puts South Africa on a new political path for the first time since the end of the apartheid system of white minority rule 30 years ago. With nearly 99% of votes counted, the once-dominant ANC had received just over 40% in the election on Wednesday, well short of the majority it had held since the famed all-race vote of 1994 that ended apartheid and brought it to power under Nelson Mandela.

GST collection rises 10% to ₹1.73 lakh crore in May

Gross GST collections rose to ₹1.73 lakh crore in May, growing 10% year on year driven by increased revenues from domestic transactions, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday. GST collections had touched a record high of ₹2.10 lakh crore in April.

Dinesh Karthik retires from all forms of competitive cricket on his 39th birthday

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on June 1 announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket after two decades of playing for the country. While his retirement was on cards after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s ouster from the IPL Eliminator, Karthik chose his 39th birthday to make his decision official.