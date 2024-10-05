SC dismisses pleas seeking review of verdict scrapping electoral bonds scheme

The Supreme Court has dismissed a batch of pleas seeking review of its February 15 verdict, which had scrapped the Modi government’s electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding. A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said there is no error apparent on the face of the record.

Violence erupts at Jaynagar in West Bengal over allegations of rape and murder of a nine year old

Violence erupted at Jaynagar in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on Saturday (October 5, 2024) after the body of a nine-year-old girl was found in Mahismari area. The family members of the child and villagers alleged that the child was sexually assaulted and then killed. Angry locals ransacked the Mahismari police outpost and set police vehicles on fire.

Haryana Assembly elections LIVE updates

The fate of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat of the Congress besides JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and 1027 other candidates will be decided on Saturday (October 5, 2024) as elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly are underway. The ruling BJP is eyeing a hat-trick of wins in the State while the Congress is hoping to make a comeback after a decade. Counting of votes will be held on October 8.

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth ₹32,800 crore at Thane

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth ₹32,800 crore at Thane on Saturday (October 5, 2024) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the event.

Rahul Gandhi unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Kolhapur

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kolhapur on Saturday (October 5, 2024). Months after a controversy erupted after the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra’s Malvan, Mr. Gandhi unveiled an equestrian bronze statue of the Maratha warrior king, which is 20 feet tall. The statue weighs around 2,000 kilograms.

State Information Commission to hear a second appeal on Hema Committee report on October 9

The State Information Commission has scheduled a hearing on a second appeal concerning the Hema Committee report on October 9, said State Information Commissioner A. Abdul Hakeem here on Saturday (October 5, 2024).

IndiGo facing system slowdown, may lead to slower check-ins

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Saturday (October 5, 2024) said it is facing a temporary system slowdown across its network, affecting its website and bookings. The airline also said this may result in slower check-ins and that it is working to restore the normalcy at the earliest.

Multiple landslips in Darjeeling hills; toy train services affected

Due to incessant rains in northern West Bengal, multiple landslips occurred in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and damaged many houses. The toy train services from Siliguri to Darjeeling were also disrupted due to these landslides that were triggered by heavy downpour. The landslips also killed one person, who was identified as 78-year-old Raghubir Rai, from Bijuwa village in Sukhia Pokhri, Darjeeling district. The accident happened on Thursday (October 3, 2024) when boulders crashed on his house during severe landslips in the area.

SCO Summit in Islamabad: Not going there to discuss India-Pakistan relations, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Saturday (October 5, 2024) that he is not going to Islamabad to discuss “India-Pakistan relations” but his visit is all about the multilateral event, which is the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2024. The Minister said he is travelling to Pakistan only to be a “good member of the SCO.” “Yes, I am scheduled to go to Pakistan in the middle of this month and that is for the meeting of the SCO — the heads of government meeting,” Mr. Jaishankar said while delivering the Sardar Patel Lecture on Governance organised by IC Centre for Governance in New Delhi.

Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad’s daughter Gayathri passes away; Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR send condolences

Veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad’s daughter, Gayathri, passed away after suffering a heart attack on Saturday, (October 5, 2024). She was 38. According to media reports, Gayathri’s health deteriorated on Friday night and she was rushed to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. She had complained of chest pain and gastric discomfort. Despite receiving medical attention, she suffered a massive heart attack at 12. 40 am and could not be revived, moneycontrol reported.

‘Congress being run by gang of urban Naxals,’ says PM Modi in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (October 5, 2024) said that the Congress is being ruled by a gang of urban Naxals, and asked people to unite to defeat the “dangerous agenda” of that party. “They feel that India should be ruled by only one family. That is why they have always maintained a derogatory attitude towards the Banjara community,” he said.

ISSF Junior World Championship 2024: Pistol shooter Divanshi’s second gold leads India’s clean sweep

Indian pistol shooter Divanshi secured her second individual gold in the women’s 25m standard pistol event, leading a remarkable clean sweep in the event at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Peru. India’s young shooters added five more medals to their kitty, including two gold on Friday (October 4, 2024) taking the tally to 21 medals to remain at the top of the standings — 13 gold, two silver and six bronze.

Pending criminal cases can’t disqualify person from seeking long-term opportunities abroad: Delhi HC

Mere pendency of a criminal case does not automatically disqualify a person from exercising his right to seek long-term opportunities abroad, the Delhi High Court has noted. The Court also directed the passport authorities to issue within two weeks a police clearance certificate (PCC) to a man, who has pending criminal cases and needs to submit a document to Canadian authorities to set up a business there.

India vs Bangaldesh T20 series: Mayank faces fitness and form test, chance for fringe players to shine

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav is expected to unleash his raw speed while the absence of India’s T20 regulars will provide another opportunity to the fringe players in the three-match series against Bangladesh, beginning in Gwalior Sunday (October 6, 2024). Having consistently generated speed in excess of 150kmph in his maiden IPL earlier this year, Mayank had drawn the attention of the cricketing world before a side strain ruled him out of the tournament.

Donald Trump returns to Pennsylvania assassination attempt site for huge rally with Vance, Elon Musk

Former President Donald Trump plans to return on Saturday (October 5, 2024) to the site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July, setting aside what are now near-constant worries for his physical safety in order to fulfill a promise — “really an obligation,” he said recently — to the people of Butler, Pennsylvania. “I’ll probably start off by saying, ‘As I was saying ...,’” the Republican Presidential nominee has joked, in a bit of black humour about a speech cut short when a bullet struck Mr. Trump’s ear and he was whisked off stage — fist aloft — with blood dripping across his face.

Sri Lanka reaches debt-restructuring agreement

The Sri Lankan government has announced a long-delayed debt restructuring agreement with its sovereign bondholders, in a major relief to the cash-strapped island nation. In a statement on Friday (October 4, 2024), the Ministry of Finance said it reached an agreement with representatives of its international and local holders of International Sovereign Bonds (ISB) on September 19, 2024.