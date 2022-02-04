Top news of the day: Unauthorised surveillance doesn’t occur, maintains Government; Asaduddin Owaisi rejects Z category security, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Amid several Opposition leaders moving a privilege motion against Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw over the Pegasus issue, the government has continued to maintain that no ‘unauthorised snooping’ was done and that the time-tested processes in the country are well-established to ensure that unauthorised surveillance does not occur.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Owaisi urged the government to charge those who attacked him with stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and appealed to end radicalisation in the country."I don't want Z category security. I want to be an A-category citizen, at par with you all. Why was UAPA not invoked against those who fired at me? ...I want to live, to speak. My life will be safe when the poor are safe. I will not get scared of those who shot at my car," he said.

The petition was mentioned before Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana by the State, represented by Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta. The law officer sought an urgent listing of the appeal in the top court.

The list of 30 star campaigners included Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Navjot Singh Sidhu apart from former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

India crossed the grim milestone of 5 lakh COVID-19 deaths, becoming the third country in the world to do so after the U.S. and Brazil. The country took 217 days to reach 5 lakh deaths from 4 lakh recorded on July 1, 2021, the longest time taken to record 1 lakh fatalities. India was hit by a devastating second wave in April-May 2021.

Students can access their results on the CISCE website, or receive them via text message by sending their examination details and unique IDs to 09248082883. Schools will also be able to access results on the council’s CAREERS portal.

CISF contingent best among Central Armed Police Forces and auxiliary forces.

Where does his death leave the Islamic State? What’s next for the U.S.?

Myanmar has been in the grip of an armed resistance after security forces used lethal force to put down widespread nonviolent demonstrations.

Two is an Artificial Reality company with focus on building interactive and immersional AI experiences.

The lattice-shaped “Bird’s Nest” stadium took centre stage, just as it did at the 2008 Games — seen as China’s coming-out party on the world stage — as Beijing becomes the first city to host both a Summer and Winter Olympics.

U-19 World Cup final preview | Dhull and Co. look to extend India's undisputed dominance

They face England, a team which last reached the title clash way back in 1998 when it won its sole trophy till date.