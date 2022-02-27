The major news headlines of the day and more.

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in central Moscow on February 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ukraine rejects Russian offer of talks in Belarus

Kremlin says Ukraine was warned offensive will not stop for talks; Russians enter Ukraine’s second-largest city, advance on ports; Ukraine lodges case against Russia at International Court of Justice.

Ground report | Ukrainian refugees in Poland speak of wanting to fight, conflicted loyalties

Ukrainian refugees in Poland say there is news from back home of wounded Russian soldiers being treated in local hospitals and confiding in their doctors that they were taken by surprise when asked to cross the border.

U.N. reports at least 240 civilian casualties, 64 deaths in Ukraine

“As of 5:00 p.m. on 26 February, (U.N. human rights office) OHCHR reports at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 dead,” the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a status report. It added the actual figures were likely to be “considerably higher”.

Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi

Following the closure of Ukranian airspace, India is facilitating evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine through its land border crossings.

U.P. Assembly polls 5th phase | Over 46% polling recorded in 61 seats till 3 p.m.

Polling has been peaceful so far barring in Pratapgarh’s Kunda Assembly seat where Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav’s convoy was allegedly attacked by some people, police said.

Old rival, new ally challenge BJP in first phase of Manipur election

The first phase of the Assembly election in Manipur on February 28 will see the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress vie for their most fertile seats across three Imphal Valley and three hill districts.

Every Indian should be proud that world’s oldest language, Tamil, is in India: PM Modi

Emphasising the importance of mother tongue, in his “Mann Ki Baat” radio show, Mr. Modi said: “The mother and mother tongue, both together strengthen the foundation of life; lending it permanence. Just like we cannot abandon our mother, similarly, we cannot leave our mother tongue either.”

There is no ban on hijab in India, says Naqvi

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs said, “The matter is in the court... There is no ban on (wearing of) hijab in India. It is clear. Of course, some institutions have their discipline, dress code and uniform. When we talk of rights of Constitution then we have to talk (understand importance) of Constitutional duties also.” However, he did not elaborate.

Explained | The Hermetic Wiper malware that targeted Ukraine

Several Ukrainian computers and websites faced cyberattacks by a destructive data-wiper malware hours before Russia began its military assault in the country.

Explained | What is SWIFT and why is Russia being threatened with exclusion from the service?

SWIFT is a messaging network used by banks and financial institutions globally for quick and faultless exchange of information pertaining to financial transactions.

Russia-Ukraine crisis | How tech giants are acting

Google barred Russia’s state-owned media outlet RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Facebook after the invasion of Ukraine.

Czechs join Poland, Sweden in refusing to play Russia in 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The Czech Republic is a potential opponent of Russia in next month’s playoffs.