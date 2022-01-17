Top news of the day: Two Indians among 3 killed in Abu Dhabi fuel truck blast; polling for Punjab Assembly elections postponed to Feb 20, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Three fuel trucks exploded, killing three people, and a fire broke out near Abu Dhabi airport on Monday in what Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said was an attack deep inside the United Arab Emirates.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday postponed polling for the Punjab Assembly elections from February 14 to 20, after the State government and political parties raised concerns that many devotees would make their way to Varanasi to celebrate Guru Ravidas’s birth anniversary on February 16.

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of January 17, his granddaughter said. He would have been 84 next month. Maharaj-ji, as he was popularly known, died surrounded by his family and disciples. They were playing ‘antakshari’ after dinner when he suddenly took ill.

The first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic saw incomes of 99% of humanity fall and over 16 crore people were forced into poverty even as the world's ten richest men saw their fortune more than double to $1.5 trillion (over ₹111 lakh crore) at a rate of $1.3 billion (₹9,000 crore) a day, a new study showed on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Monday junked an appeal filed by Devas Multimedia challenging an order to wind up the company. A bench comprising Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice V. Ramasubramanian dismissed the appeal filed by Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd.

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused anticipatory bail to BJP’s Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane who was seeking an anticipatory bail in an alleged attempt to murder case.

Rafael Nadal launched his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title with a 6-1 6-4 6-2 trouncing of American Marcos Giron on Monday, January 17, 2022, to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

A team of researchers from the Centre of Excellence for Computational Mathematics and Data Science at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has calculated that as on January 13, an infected person spreads the virus on an average to two others (2.2). As on January 10 it was three others (3.5) and on January 6, it was four persons.

The shockwave generated by the massive volcanic eruption in Tonga in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday, which was felt in many parts of the globe, was recorded in Chennai as well, which is located 12,000 km away.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said the Kashmir Press Club (KPC) ceased to exist and the building had been handed over to the Estates Department in the wake of “a threat of breach of peace and safety of bona fide journalists”.