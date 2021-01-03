News

Top news of the day: Two COVID-19 vaccines cleared for rollout in coming weeks; full Indian squad, including the isolated five, travelling to Sydney together, and more

Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani addresses a press conference in New Delhi on January 3, 2021 to announce the approval of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Coronavirus | Drug Controller General approves Covishield and Covaxin in India for ‘emergency use’

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation head V.G. Somani read out a prepared statement according approval. He did not take questions. Permission was also given to Zydus Cadilla to begin phase-3 trials of its DNA vaccine candidate.

Full Indian squad, including the isolated five, travelling to Sydney together; Brisbane Test on as of now

It is understood that the controversy has not gone down well with the travelling team and it is not amused with how Cricket Australia has so far handled the issue.

Sourav Ganguly’s health improves; tests negative for COVID-19

A day after he was admitted to a Kolkata hospital after suffering a mild heart attack, the BCCI chief showed apparent improvements in his health parameters with the ECG report in the morning showing no further complications.

Modi cannot see the pain and struggle of farmers: Sonia

Ensuring profits for a select few capitalists has become the main agenda of the government, she alleged and reminded the Centre that “democracy means protecting the interest of farmers-workers”.

‘Love jihad’ case | FIR not expunged, Bareilly police to record girl’s statement under Section 164 of CrPC

Police officials said that the matter was still under investigation and an ‘impartial probe’ would be done.

Tibetans in exile vote in India for their political leader

Formed in 1959, Tibet’s government-in-exile has executive, judiciary and legislative branches, with candidates for the office of sikyong, or president, elected since 2011 by popular vote.

Coronavirus | Tougher lockdown restrictions likely, says Boris Johnson

Cases of COVID-19 in Britain are at record levels and increasing, fuelled by a new and more transmissible variant of the virus.

Homes of Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi vandalised after $2,000 relief fails

Spray paint on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s door in Kentucky read, “WERES MY MONEY.” “MITCH KILLS THE POOR” was scrawled over a window. At House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco, someone spray-painted graffiti and left a pig’s head and fake blood on New Year’s Day, police said.

GST officers arrest one for duty evasion of around ₹ 831.72 crore

GST officers have unearthed tax evasion of ₹ 832 crore by way of manufacture and clandestine supply of gutkha/pan masala/tobacco products and arrested one person, the Finance Ministry said.

Kento Momota tests positive for COVID-19; Japan to miss Thailand Open

Momota was looking to make his international comeback in Bangkok after almost a year out following a car crash that left him with serious injuries.

