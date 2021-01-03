Top news of the day: Two COVID-19 vaccines cleared for rollout in coming weeks; full Indian squad, including the isolated five, travelling to Sydney together, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation head V.G. Somani read out a prepared statement according approval. He did not take questions. Permission was also given to Zydus Cadilla to begin phase-3 trials of its DNA vaccine candidate.

It is understood that the controversy has not gone down well with the travelling team and it is not amused with how Cricket Australia has so far handled the issue.

A day after he was admitted to a Kolkata hospital after suffering a mild heart attack, the BCCI chief showed apparent improvements in his health parameters with the ECG report in the morning showing no further complications.

Ensuring profits for a select few capitalists has become the main agenda of the government, she alleged and reminded the Centre that “democracy means protecting the interest of farmers-workers”.

Police officials said that the matter was still under investigation and an ‘impartial probe’ would be done.

Formed in 1959, Tibet’s government-in-exile has executive, judiciary and legislative branches, with candidates for the office of sikyong, or president, elected since 2011 by popular vote.

Cases of COVID-19 in Britain are at record levels and increasing, fuelled by a new and more transmissible variant of the virus.

Spray paint on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s door in Kentucky read, “WERES MY MONEY.” “MITCH KILLS THE POOR” was scrawled over a window. At House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco, someone spray-painted graffiti and left a pig’s head and fake blood on New Year’s Day, police said.

GST officers have unearthed tax evasion of ₹ 832 crore by way of manufacture and clandestine supply of gutkha/pan masala/tobacco products and arrested one person, the Finance Ministry said.

Momota was looking to make his international comeback in Bangkok after almost a year out following a car crash that left him with serious injuries.