October 03, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

Four earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

Four earthquakes, the strongest being of magnitude 6.2, jolted Nepal in quick succession with tremors reverberating through parts of north India including Delhi-NCR, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on October 3. An NCS official said the first quake of magnitude 4.6 struck west Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometres at 2:25 p.m., followed by the 6.2 magnitude jolt at 2:51 p.m. Two more quakes (magnitude 3.6 and 3.1) hit the same region at a depth of 15 km and 10 km at 3:06 p.m. and 3:19 p.m., respectively.

Nobel Prize 2023 in Physics awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, Anne L’Huillier for research on electrons in flashes of light

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier “for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electro dynamics in matter”, The Royal Swedish Academy of Science announced on October 3, 2023. The three Nobel Laureates in Physics 2023 are being recognised for their experiments, which have given humanity new tools for exploring the world of electrons inside atoms and molecules. Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier have demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy, the press release said.

Delhi Police seals NewsClick office following raids

The Delhi Police has sealed the office of news portal NewsClick in connection with its probe into a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda. The Delhi Police’s Special Cell searched 30 locations connected with the news portal and its journalists on October 3. The police said no one has so far been arrested during the searches concentrated in Delhi-NCR. Founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha was taken to the portal’s south Delhi office where a forensic team was present.

Manufacturing PMI eased to 5-month low in September

India’s manufacturing sector activity moderated to a five-month low in September with new orders slowing down, as per the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which eased to 57.5 from 58.6 in August. A reading of 50 on the survey-based index reflects no change in activity levels. While inflation in input costs eased to the lowest in over three years, firms raised output charges at a sharper pace than the long-run average which could hurt sales prospects going forward. Firms cited higher labour costs combined with upbeat business confidence and buoyant demand, as the rationale for the price hikes effected in September.

Asian Games | The slide in Asian hockey doesn’t augur well, on or off the field

The first time Chinese media bothered to speak to one of their hockey players post-match after a week’s hockey action at the Asian Games was on Monday night following the men’s team’s incredible performance that saw it top Pool B and advance to the semifinals of the competition.

Strike by part-time government school teachers in Tamil Nadu enters ninth day

The strike by part-time teachers from Government Schools entered its ninth day, with thousands of them continuing their sit-in protest at the DPI Campus at Nungambakkam in Chennai on October 3. K. Sesuraja, State President, Tamil Nadu Part-time Special Teachers Association, said that six rounds of talks have taken place so far with officials from various levels in the School Education Department

Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal’s conviction in attempt to murder case continues as Kerala High Court rejects plea

The conviction of Lakshadweep MP P.P. Mohammad Faizal in an attempt to murder case would continue as the Kerala High Court has declined the plea to suspend the conviction. However, the court suspended his sentence in the case. The High Court decision has triggered a debate about whether it would again invite his disqualification as a Member of Parliament. Though his membership in the lower house was suspended, it was restored later

Asian Games | Parul Chaudhary wins gold in women’s 5000m

India’s Parul Chaudhary displayed tenacity and tremendous temperament to clinch a gold medal in the women’s 5000m at the Asian Games on October 3. The 28-year-old stayed in the top two before stepping up in the final moments to pip Japan’s Ririka Hironaka for the top position with a timing of 15:14.75. Earlier, Vithya Ramraj, 25, came up with a timing of 55.68s to claim a bronze medal in women’s 400m hurdles

Nanded hospital deaths | There was no lack of medicines, staff, says CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on October 3 said his government had taken the deaths at a hospital in Nanded very seriously, and appropriate action would be taken after a detailed inquiry while denying that there were shortages of medicines and staff. As many as 31 deaths were recorded at the Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in central Maharashtra in 48 hours since September 30.

Over 1,000 held in second phase of crackdown against child marriage in Assam

More than 1,000 people were arrested on Tuesday in the second phase of a state-wide crackdown against child marriage in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. During the first round of the drive earlier this year, thousands were held across the state. “In a massive crackdown against child marriage, Assam Police has arrested over 800 accused persons in a special operation, which began in the early hours of dawn,” Mr. Sarma said on X.

ICC WORLD CUP | Conway, with a good record in the subcontinent, will be crucial for New Zealand’s fortunes

Within three years of his international debut, Devon Conway has become an indispensable part of the New Zealand set-up across formats and will be a crucial player to the two-time runner-up’s chances at the World Cup starting on Thursday. While he started with a duck against Pakistan last week in the first warm-up game, he got back on track by top-scoring (78 retired) against South Africa in the second game in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Boney Kapoor speaks on Srivedi’s death, reveals she experienced blackouts

Producer Boney Kapoor recently opened up about the tragic demise of his wife, late actor Srivedi, over five years ago. Srivedi, a legend of Indian cinema, passed away in her hotel room in Dubai in 2018 while attending a nephew’s wedding. The cause of her death was declared to be ‘accidental drowning’ in a bathtub following a loss of consciousness. Traces of alcohol were found in her blood sample, according to an autopsy report released then by the Dubai Police.

AIADMK and BJP Split: Diminishing electoral returns a factor | Data

Last week, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance. The separation was sudden given that the AIADMK supported a series of Central government decisions such as the dilution of Article 370, the farm Bills, and the idea of simultaneous elections. Its discomfort with the BJP’s Tamil Nadu leadership apart, the AIADMK’s ostensible rationale for the break up has also got to do with the fact that the alliance has so far provided only diminishing returns.

Telangana Assembly Election | CEC Rajiv Kumar-led team in Hyderabad to access poll preparedness

A 17-member delegation headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reached in Hyderabad on October 3 as part of a three-day visit to assess poll preparedness in Telangana, official sources said. Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj received the team at the Rajiv Gandhi Airport in Hyderabad, they said. During the three-day visit, the team will also hold a crucial meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP) to align their efforts with State administration and security agencies.