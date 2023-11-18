November 18, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | Rescue operation on hold after machine snag; number of trapped workers revised to 41

The operation to rescue labourers stuck in the partially-collapsed Silkyara tunnel is on hold since November 17 when a U.S.-made auger machine deployed to drill and push in pipes through the rubble to prepare an escape passage for the trapped workers developed a snag. Another high-performance drilling machine airlifted from Indore in Madhya Pradesh arrived in Silkyara on November 18 where its three parts will be assembled before it is deployed for drilling, officials on the spot said. Meanwhile, the number of workers who have been trapped inside the tunnel since November 12 has been revised to 41.

Tamil Nadu Assembly re-adopts all 10 bills that Governor Ravi had ‘returned’

The Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted the resolution moved by Chief Minister M.K.. Stalin for reconsidering and passing the 10 Bills for which Governor R.N. Ravi had withheld assent. Members of the AIADMK and the BJP were not present in the House when the resolution was taken up for voting. Of the 10, two Bills were passed by the 15th Assembly during the AIADMK regime and eight by the 16th Assembly and were immediately sent to the Governor for his assent.

Archaeological Survey of India gets 10 more days to submit report of Gyanvapi mosque complex

The ASI was earlier given time till November 17 to submit the report but on November 17, its counsel sought 15 more days from the court. According to the counsel for the Hindu side, the ASI sought more time due to non-availability of the technical report.

Deepfake issue | Government to meet social media platforms; immunity will not apply if steps are not taken: Vaishnaw

The government will soon meet social media platforms on the deepfake issue, the Union IT Minister said on November 18 asserting that the safe harbour immunity clause will not apply if platforms do not take adequate steps to remove deepfakes.

Former RBI Governor S. Venkitaramanan passes away at 92

Belonging to the Tamil Nadu cadre of the IAS, Venkitaramanan became the RBI Governor in December 1990 when a balance of payment crisis was brewing. He is survived by two daughters, including former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Girija Vaidyanathan.

PM Modi can try as much as he wants, Congress will retain govt in Rajasthan: Kharge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can try as much as he wants but the Congress will retain its government in Rajasthan, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge asserted on November 18. He also targeted the BJP for working “towards making the rich richer and the poor poorer”.

Gehlot-Pilot tussle | They are only pretending to join hands due to elections, says PM Modi

“Delhi Darbar was been busy trying to loot the chair of its own CM and the CM has been busy in dealing with them. These people had left the people of Rajasthan to fend for themselves,” Mr. Modi alleged while addressing a public meeting in Nagaur.

NMC tightens rules for new medical colleges, aims to weed out ghost faculty

An Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system has been made compulsory in a bid to crack down on ghost faculty; new rules deal with procedure to start new colleges or add seats to existing programmes

Shifa Hospital patients, staff and displaced leave the compound as Israel strikes targets in southern Gaza

The exodus from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City came the same day internet and phone service was restored to the Gaza Strip, ending a telecommunications blackout that forced the United Nations to shut down critical humanitarian aid deliveries because it was unable to coordinate its convoys. In the south, an Israeli airstrike hit a residential building on the outskirts of the town of Khan Younis, killing at least 26 Palestinians, according to a doctor at the hospital where the bodies were taken.

India’s gem, jewellery exports decline 11.49% to ₹22,873 crore in October

The gross exports stood at ₹25,843.84 crore ($3,134.85 million) during October 2022, the data showed.

ICC World Cup | Ruthless India ready for date with history on Super Sunday

November 19 will be completely different. It won’t just be a mere cricket tournament that needs to be won but also caring about the emotions of all those invested in the game.