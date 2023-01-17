January 17, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

PM Sharif’s call for talks with PM Modi only after India revokes abrogation of Article 370: Pakistan PMO

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for “serious and sincere talks” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on “burning points like Kashmir.” In an interview with Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV, Mr. Sharif said that Pakistan has learned its lesson after three wars with India and stressed that now it wants peace with its neighbour.

J.P. Nadda to continue as BJP president till June 2024

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda got an extension in the post till June 2024, according to a decision taken at the BJP national executive meeting on January 17. Mr. Nadda’s three-year term was to have ended in January 2023. His predecessor and current Home Minister Amit Shah had also got an extension in order to spearhead the party’s preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It was only after those parliamentary elections were over that the organizational polls began, and Mr. Nadda was elected unopposed, with Mr. Shah joining the Union Cabinet during Narendra Modi’s second stint as Prime Minister.

After UNSC U-turn on LeT terrorist Makki’s sanctioning, China praises Pakistan’s counter-terror record

China, which on Monday, January 16, 2023, released a technical hold it had placed last year to finally enable the sanctioning of Lashkar-e-Taiba deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki by the UN Security Council sanctions committee, has praised Pakistan’s counterterrorism record a day after its U-turn. Beijing, which has since last year placed holds to prevent the listing of as many as five Pakistani terrorists including Makki, went as far as saying the designation by the UNSC ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee (also referred to as the 1267 Committee after the sanctions resolution adopted in 1999), was “a recognition” of Pakistan’s record in fighting terror.

Two LeT militants shot dead in J&K’s Budgam

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on January 17, J&K police officials said. “On specific input, the joint area domination party of Army and Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle, terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed. Arms and ammunition were recovered,” the police said.

U.N. anti-terror committee blacklists LeT’s Abdul Rehman Makki

The ISIL and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the U.N. Security Council has placed Jamat-ud-Dawa’s Abdul Rehman Makki, fundraiser and a key planner of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, in its sanctions list. Abdul Makki was one of five such listings of leaders of the LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) blocked by China between June and November last year, after joint India-U.S. proposals for their listing, while India was still in the UNSC. Officials did not comment on why there was a turnaround in the Chinese position, and whether other listings requested would now go through.

Centre-Delhi Services row | Delhi Government resorting to ‘protests and theatrics on the streets’, Centre to Supreme Court

The Centre accused the Delhi Government before a Constitution Bench on January 17 of resorting to “protests and theatrics on the streets” against the Lieutenant Governor even as the Supreme Court is hearing the balance of control between the Arvind Kejriwal Government and the Union over the administration of the National Capital. Appearing before a five-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said “constitutional functionaries” should know better than to resort to protests when the Supreme Court is hearing the case. The primary issue adjudicated before the Bench is whether the Centre or Delhi Government has control over civil servants, including their postings and transfers, allocated to Delhi departments.

Uttarakhand HC dismissed plea against projects near Joshimath in 2021, called petitioners ‘puppets’

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed during the glacial flooding of February 2021, which cited some of the reasons for the Joshimath subsidence today, was dismissed by the Uttarakhand High Court in 2021. A penalty of ₹50,000 was also imposed on the petitioners as the court called them “merely puppets at the hand of an unknown puppeteer”. In February 2021 floods, when over 200 people died at Raini village in Joshimath, the locals approached the Uttarakhand High Court where the then Chief Justice Raghvendra Chauhan had rejected the petition in the first hearing itself.

Nepal plane crash: Death toll rises to 70; authorities begin to handover victims’ bodies to family members

Nepalese authorities on January 17 started handing over to family members the bodies of those killed after Yeti Airlines’ aircraft with 72 people, including five Indians, crashed in a river gorge in the resort city of Pokhara, as the death toll rose to 70. Two more persons are still missing and the search operation is continuing, according to the Nepal Army sources.

Boult, Southee’s absence leaves massive hole; Sodhi too out of first ODI: Latham

Experienced pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult’s absence leaves a “massive hole” in the New Zealand squad but it also provides a chance to fringe players to step up during the India tour, stand-in-captain Tom Latham said on Tuesday. While Southee has gone back home after a successful tour of Pakistan, Boult is playing the ILT20 in the UAE, having opted out of a New Zealand central contract.

U.K. Home Secretary orders extradition of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari to India

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has ordered the extradition of Sanjay Bhandari, an accused middleman and consultant in arms deals, to India to face charges of tax evasion and money laundering. According to Home Office sources, the extradition was ordered last week and Mr. Bhandari now has 14 days until the end of this month to appeal against the order in the administrative division of the High Court in London.

Trinamool Congress prepares for Mamata Banerjee rally in Meghalaya

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to sound the poll bugle for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya on January 18, days after three of the 12 party MLAs quit to join rival parties. The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the election dates for Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura this week. Each of these three States has a 60-member House.

Bombay HC directs Shoma Sen to move NIA court for bail first

The Bombay High Court on January 17 directed former professor Shoma Sen, accused in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case to move the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court for bail. A Division Bench of Justices A.S. Gadkari and P.D. Naik was hearing Ms. Sen’s bail and said she needs to approach the NIA court first before moving the High Court.

BJP, RSS ‘capturing’ all institutions in country: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 17 accused the BJP and the RSS of capturing all institutions in the country, and claimed there is “pressure” on the media, Election Commission of India and the judiciary. He also took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and asserted that Punjab should be run from Punjab only, not from Delhi. Addressing the media in Hoshiarpur, Mr. Gandhi charged that the BJP and RSS have captured all the institutions in the country.

In landmark shift, China’s population declines in 2022

China’s population declined by 8,50,000 in 2022, the first such fall since a nationwide famine in 1961, marking a landmark demographic shift for the world’s second-largest economy. The National Bureau of Statistics in Beijing on January 17 said the national population stood at 1.411 billion at the end of 2022. India will overtake China as the world’s most populous nation in 2023, according to a U.N. report released last year.

U.S. expands premium processing of various visa and green card categories

The Biden Administration has announced plans to expand the premium processing of some of the important categories of green card applicants and some categories of visas, particularly those related to training of foreign students. The expansion of these categories would be carried out in phases beginning with the premium processing of EB-1 and EB-2 applications of Green cards.

Indian CEOs top global average on plans to cut operating costs: Global CEO Survey

Amid rising geopolitical risks, a vast majority of Indian CEOs have indicated in a survey that they are reducing or planning to reduce operating costs, even as they are more upbeat than their global peers on their country’s economic prospects. However, most of the companies do not plan to cut their headcount or salaries, found the annual Global CEO Survey released by consultancy giant PwC in Davos on the first day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on January 16.