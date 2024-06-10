Ending uncertainty, Suresh Gopi signals he will continue as Minister in Modi 3.0 government

BJP leader, actor, and Union Minister of State-designate Suresh Gopi, MP, has confirmed that he will continue in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, ending two days of political uncertainty that put his party on tenterhooks. Mr. Gopi has seemingly flip-flopped on his earlier assertion that the BJP’s national leadership would relieve him of his ministerial responsibility and permit the actor-turned-politician to honour his cinema commitments.

Sikkim CM oath-taking ceremony: June 10, 2024

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang has taken oath as the Chief Ministerof the Himalayan State for a second straight term. Governor Lakshman Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Tamang and his Council of Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Paljor stadium. As part of the secuirty measures for the event, the State government has ordered a closure of all educational institutions in Gangtok. A half-day holiday has also been declared in all government offices.

Suspected militants ambush Manipur CM N. Biren Singh’s advance security convoy

An advance security team of Manipur Police that had gone to Jiribam to prepare for the visit of Manipur CM N. Biren Singhcomes under attack by unidentified armed miscreants. Two policemen, including the driver of the vehicle were injured. Mr. Singh is expected to visit the violence-hit town on Tuesday. Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, police said, adding that the shootout is still on near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53.

Bengaluru court sends Prajwal Revanna to 14 days judicial custody

A court in Bengaluru on June 10 sent former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual abuse against several women, to 14 days judicial custody. He was produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court as his Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody ended on June 10. The court on May 31 remanded him to SIT custody till June 6, and later extended it till June 10.

Be ready for Maharashtra polls: Sharad Pawar to NCP (SP) workers on party foundation day

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on June 10 exhorted his party workers to be ready for the Maharashtra Assembly electionsdue later this year and claimed the power of the state will be in their hands after the polls. He was addressing the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) workers as the party celebrated its 25th foundation day at its office in Pune, days after his outfit won 8 out of 10 Lok Sabha seats it contested from Maharashtra as part of the opposition alliance in the 2024 General Elections.

Anguished by terror attack on bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi, says President Murmu; PM Modi takes stock of situation

President Droupadi Murmu said the terrorist attack on June 9 on a bus carrying pilgrims was a “dastardly act”and that the nation stood with the victims’ families. Eight people were killed and 33 injured as terrorists struck a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday evening, opening fire on the vehicle which fell into a gorge, a senior police officer has said.

India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding: PM Modi to Trudeau

The unease in India-Canada ties was on display when Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 10 responded to a congratulatory messagefrom his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and said New Delhi looks forward to working with Ottawa based on mutual understanding and respect for “each other’s concerns”. The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Mr. Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

Opposition alliance takes potshots at Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar over ministerial berths

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi Opposition alliance on June 10 took potshots at CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawarover their share in the new Union Ministry led by PM Narendra Modi. At the swearing-in ceremony on June 9, Prataprao Jadhav of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena was sworn in as Ministry of State (MoS) with independent charge, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP declined a Minister of State berth, insisting on a Cabinet post.

ATP rankings: Italy’s Jannik Sinner overtakes Novak Djokovic to debut at No. 1

Jannik Sinner made his debut at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on June 10, moving up one spot to replace the injured Novak Djokovicthere. The 22-year-old Sinner is the first player from Italy to reach No. 1 since the computerized rankings began in 1973. He will be the top-seeded man at Wimbledon, where play begins July 1. Sinner is 33-3 this season with three titles, including earning his first Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open in January, part of a 19-0 run to begin 2024.

T20 World Cup 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane to join Nepal team in West Indies for last two league matches

Denied US visa, Nepal’s most high-profile cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane is joining his team for its Caribbean leg of the T20 World Cup campaign, the country’s cricket association said on June 10. Lamichhane, who had an eight-year sentence for rape overturned on appeal because of “lack of evidence”, was denied US visa twice last month despite interventions from the Nepal government. The 23-year-old was initially included in Nepal’s 15-member squad for the tournament last month.

T20 World Cup 2024: Demoralised Pakistan eyes big win against Canada to keep hopes alive

Shocked by the USA and scarred by India, Pakistan have little to play for and everything to lose when they meet Canada in their penultimate group league encounter of the T20 World Cup in New York on June 11. If the Super Over loss against the co-hosts in their opening Group A match was not enough, Pakistan slumped to six-run loss at the hands of arch-rivals India in a low-scoring match in New York on June 9.

Election Results 2024 | AIADMK loses its sheen across several Lok Sabha constituencies in T.N.

A close look at the performance of the AIADMK, the principal Opposition party in Tamil Nadu, along with its ally, DMDK, in select 14 constituencies during the recent Lok Sabha election reveals that the Dravidian major, whose vote share was around 40% and more 10 years ago, is now a pale shadow of its original strength, if the current vote share is any indication. Only in four out of these 14 constituencies (chosen on the basis of the AIADMK-led front’s performance in the 2009 election), could the Dravidian major exceed the 30 per cent mark in vote share. Villupuram, Karur, Salem and Tiruppur were the seats where the party has been able to hold on to its original strength to a substantial extent, even though here too, it suffered a drop in its vote share. In Erode, the party fell short of the 30 per cent mark just marginally.

In his birth centenary year, tracing T.R. Mahalingam’s rise to stardom in Tamil cinema

Thenkarai Ramakrishna Mahalingam (TRM) was already a singing sensation on stage, when A.V. Meyyappa Chettiar cast him in the role of Krishna in the film Nandakumar, released in 1938, when TRM was only 14. TRM’s first box office hit was Meyyappa Chettiar’s Sri Valli, released in 1945. S.G. Kittappa, whom TRM admired, had popularised Kavi Kunjara Bharati’s Ellorayum polave (raga Suddha Saveri) TRM sang it in Sri Valli. Like Kittappa, TRM sang at a sruti of anju kattai (G scale).

Vikravandi bypoll | Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Villupuram district

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force with immediate effect in Villupuram districtfollowing the announcement of the byelections to be held for the Vikravandi Assembly constituency, Collector C. Palani said. As per an Election Commission of India (ECI) notification, the bypoll is scheduled to be held on July 10, and counting of votes will take place on July 14. The Election Commission has appointed M. Chandrasekar, District Supply and Consumer Protection Officer as the Returning Officer for Vikravandi Assembly constituency.

PM Modi’s raising of Katchatheevu issue during poll campaign was ‘highly irresponsible’: Congress

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the Katchatheevu issue during the Lok Sabha polls campaign, the Congress on June 10 said it threatened to derail India’s relationship with Sri Lanka and asked if he and his colleagues would apologise for having created this “huge scare” with a neighbouring country. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also said raking up of the issue was “highly irresponsible” and a “severe distortion of history”.

