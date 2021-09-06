Top news of the day: Supreme Court tells Centre to urgently fill long-pending vacancies to key tribunals; Taliban claim complete control of Afghanistan's Panjshir province, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A Special Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana said it was “not interested in a confrontation” with the government but the court was running out of patience and the Centre should conform and fill long-pending vacancies to key tribunals by the next hearing on September 13.

The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, completing their takeover of the country following the stunning capture of Kabul last month and the chaotic withdrawal of foreign troops. Follow updates here.

The Taliban on Monday confirmed that Pakistan's powerful intelligence chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has met its de-facto leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, amidst efforts by the insurgent group to finalise a government in Afghanistan.

The Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K. Sivan on Monday inaugurated a Lunar Science Workshop 2021, to commemorate the completion of two years of operation of Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft around the lunar orbit.

The Bombay High Court on Monday extended the interim medical bail of Telugu poet Varavara Rao (81) till September 24. It posted the matter for hearing on September 27.

Three of the four support staff members of India’s cricket team who were isolated are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. The RT-PCR tests of head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach B. Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar returned positive on Monday while physiotherapist Nitin Patel’s report was negative.

The prolonged closure of primary and upper primary schools during the pandemic months has led to “catastrophic consequences” for school students, particularly in rural India, says an emergency report.

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under stringent anti-terror law UAPA in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, has withdrawn his bail application and filed a fresh one after the city police objected to its maintainability.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as part of its probe into cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, detained six persons on Monday for their alleged involvement in several criminal offences, agency sources said.

Prohibitory orders banning gathering of people were imposed in Karnal on September 6, a day ahead of a gherao planned by farmers at the mini-Secretariat here over the August 28 lathicharge, officials said.

Noted poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar’s comparison of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the Taliban was utterly misplaced, said the Shiv Sena on Monday. Analogising a fanatical movement with Hindutva constituted an insult to Indian culture, it noted.