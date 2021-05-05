Top news of the day: Supreme Court stays Delhi High Court’s contempt proceedings against Centre; Mamata Banerjee sworn in West Bengal CM for a third time, and more

Coronavirus | Supreme Court stays High Court’s contempt proceedings against Centre, seeks report on supply of 700 MT oxygen to Delhi
The report, which has to be handed over to the court in the form of a tabulated chart at 10.30 a.m. on May 6, should identify the sources of supply of oxygen to Delhi; the provisions for transport and logistical arrangements, including distribution points for oxygen.
Coronavirus | Centre to despatch over 36 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to States in 3 days
The Health Ministry said that the Centre has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to States/UTs free of cost and, of this, the total consumption including wastage is 16,07,94,796 doses (as per data available at 8 a.m. on May 5).
Mamata Banerjee sworn in as West Bengal Chief Minister for third time
Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee was on May 5 sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. She was administered oath of office by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. This is the third time in a row that Ms. Banerjee assumed the office of Chief Minister.
Supreme Court declares Maratha quota law unconstitutional
The Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan found there was no “exceptional circumstances” or “extraordinary situation” in Maharashtra which required the Maharashtra government to break the 50% ceiling limit to bestow quota benefits on the Maratha community.
Jaishankar holds meetings in virtual mode as 2 Indian officials test positive
The United Kingdom has a set of protocols that will be used to deal with the situation that has come up after two members of the Indian delegation led by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting tested positive for COVID-19, said an official of the British High Commission in New Delhi.
Sixth batch of 3 Rafale jets leave for India
With these, the Indian Air Force will have 20 Rafales in service.
Assembly Elections | Over half newly-elected MLAs have criminal cases
Kerala had the highest number of winning candidates with criminal cases, with 71%, followed by Tamil Nadu (60%), West Bengal (49%), Puducherry (43%) and Assam (27%), the Association for Democratic Reforms said in a report.
Union Cabinet approves allocation of additional foodgrain for May, June
The Union Cabinet on May 5 gave ex-post facto approval to the allocation of additional foodgrain to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for May and June.
British Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal sign U.K.-India ETP agreement
The ETP is said to create immediate opportunities for British businesses in India across industries including food and drink, life sciences and the service sector.
WTO mulling intellectual property waivers for vaccines
The WTO’s General Council was taking up a temporary waiver for intellectual property protections that South Africa and India first proposed in October. The idea has gained support in the developing world and among some progressive lawmakers in the West.
High-tech hunt for scarce COVID-19 vaccines in India raises fear for fairness
Technological workarounds are facing criticism from those who say they sacrifice the goal of vaccine equity in a country where many people — especially in rural areas — do not have the digital skills to join the online hunt.
Facing chips shortage, Biden may shelve blunt tool used in COVID fight
Some critical industries could suffer if the U.S. government uses a national security law to redirect scarce computer chips to the auto industry, a senior administration official said.
Former Australian test bowler Stuart MacGill kidnapped and beaten
Reports said the 50-year-old former leg-spinner was allegedly abducted from near his home in Sydney on April 14 and taken to another part of the city where he was beaten and threatened with a gun.
Looking back, organisers may have tweaked few things: Pat Cummins on hosting IPL in India
Cummins, however, didn't specify what exactly could have been done differently in his comments which were made before the postponement of the league on May 4.