Top news of the day: Supreme Court stays Delhi High Court’s contempt proceedings against Centre; Mamata Banerjee sworn in West Bengal CM for a third time, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The report, which has to be handed over to the court in the form of a tabulated chart at 10.30 a.m. on May 6, should identify the sources of supply of oxygen to Delhi; the provisions for transport and logistical arrangements, including distribution points for oxygen.

The Health Ministry said that the Centre has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to States/UTs free of cost and, of this, the total consumption including wastage is 16,07,94,796 doses (as per data available at 8 a.m. on May 5).

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee was on May 5 sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. She was administered oath of office by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. This is the third time in a row that Ms. Banerjee assumed the office of Chief Minister.

The Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan found there was no “exceptional circumstances” or “extraordinary situation” in Maharashtra which required the Maharashtra government to break the 50% ceiling limit to bestow quota benefits on the Maratha community.

The United Kingdom has a set of protocols that will be used to deal with the situation that has come up after two members of the Indian delegation led by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting tested positive for COVID-19, said an official of the British High Commission in New Delhi.

With these, the Indian Air Force will have 20 Rafales in service.

Assembly Elections | Over half newly-elected MLAs have criminal cases

Kerala had the highest number of winning candidates with criminal cases, with 71%, followed by Tamil Nadu (60%), West Bengal (49%), Puducherry (43%) and Assam (27%), the Association for Democratic Reforms said in a report.

The Union Cabinet on May 5 gave ex-post facto approval to the allocation of additional foodgrain to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for May and June.

The ETP is said to create immediate opportunities for British businesses in India across industries including food and drink, life sciences and the service sector.

The WTO’s General Council was taking up a temporary waiver for intellectual property protections that South Africa and India first proposed in October. The idea has gained support in the developing world and among some progressive lawmakers in the West.

Technological workarounds are facing criticism from those who say they sacrifice the goal of vaccine equity in a country where many people — especially in rural areas — do not have the digital skills to join the online hunt.

Some critical industries could suffer if the U.S. government uses a national security law to redirect scarce computer chips to the auto industry, a senior administration official said.

Reports said the 50-year-old former leg-spinner was allegedly abducted from near his home in Sydney on April 14 and taken to another part of the city where he was beaten and threatened with a gun.

Cummins, however, didn't specify what exactly could have been done differently in his comments which were made before the postponement of the league on May 4.