Supreme Court condemns bulldozer justice on homes of accused and their kins

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 2, 2024) questioned the bulldozing of homes and private properties of persons accused of crimes or even their relatives by States as a possible act of public retribution, saying the law does not permit the destruction of the family shelters of even convicts. “How can anybody’s home be demolished because he is an accused in a case? The law does not permit that… Can it happen even if a person is a convict?” Justice B.R. Gavai, heading a Bench with Justice K.V. Viswanathan, asked. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the petitioner side along with senior advocate C.U. Singh, urged the court to make a statement that “bulldozer justice will not be meted out anywhere in the country”.

Paralympic Games: Badminton player Nitesh Kumar wins maiden gold

India’s Nitesh Kumar clinched his maiden gold medal at the Paralympics, defeating Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell in a gripping men’s singles SL3 badminton final in Paris on Monday (September 2, 2024). The 29-year-old from Haryana showcased incredible resilience and tactical brilliance, overcoming Tokyo silver medallist Bethell in a nail-biting contest that lasted an hour and 20 minutes, with the final score line reading 21-14 18-21 23-21. “I still don’t feel it. May be when I go to the podium and the national anthem is played, it will sink in,” Nitesh said after the match.

Congress alleges conflict of interest in Madhabi Puri Buch’s role at SEBI while receiving income from ICICI Bank

Accusing the Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Madhabi Puri Buch of receiving an income from the ICICI Bank despite being a salaried, whole-time member of SEBI, the Congress on Monday asked the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the issue. In a post on social media platform X, party president Mallikarjun Kharge called for her immediate dismissal. “Since the SEBI Chairperson was appointed by Modi-Shah led committee, they cannot absolve themselves, from the new revelations involving charges of corruption!” Mr. Kharge said. ‘The total amount received by the SEBI Chairperson from ICICI from her time of joining SEBI in 2017 up until today totals to ₹16,80,22,143, which is shockingly 5.09 times the income she received from SEBI during the same period, which amounts to ₹3,30,28,246,’ the Congress alleged in its statement.

Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar granted bail

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 2, 2024) granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed that Mr. Kumar will not be reinstated as a personal assistant to Kejriwal or given any official assignment in the Chief Minister’s Office.The top court also restrained Mr. Kumar from entering the Chief Minister’s residence till all witnesses have been examined. Mr. Kumar allegedly assaulted Ms. Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, on May 13 at Mr. Kejriwal’s official residence. An FIR was registered against Mr. Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide. He was arrested on May 18.

Supreme Court asks Centre to file compliance report on welfare measures for migrant workers

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 2, 2024) asked the Centre to file an affidavit giving details about compliance of its 2021 judgement and subsequent directions on providing ration cards and other welfare measures to the migrant workers. The Supreme Court, in June 29, 2021 judgement and subsequent orders, had passed a slew of directions to the authorities asking them to undertake welfare measures, including giving ration cards to all migrant workers, who were distressed during the COVID-19 pandemic, registered with the ‘e-Shram’ portal. The top court directed the department of Food and Public Distribution to “allocate and distribute foodgrains as per demand of additional food-grains from the states for disbursement of dry food grains to migrant labourers”.

Rupee falls 7 paise to 83.92 against U.S. dollar

The rupee declined 7 paise to close at 83.92 (provisional) against the greenback on Monday (September 2, 2024) on disappointing domestic macroeconomic data. However, positive domestic markets, wherein both the benchmark indices scaled lifetime high levels and foreign fund inflows cushioned the downside. Moreover, easing crude oil prices and weakness of the American currency in the overseas market supported the local unit and restricted further slide. India’s manufacturing sector growth moderated in August as output and sales rose at slowest rates since January, while competitive pressures and inflation concerns hampered business confidence, a monthly survey said on Monday (September 2, 2024).

Junior doctors march to Kolkata’s Lalbazar seeking resignation of police commissioner

Junior doctors of different medical colleges in Kolkata on Monday (September 2, 2024) took out a rally to Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar demanding the resignation of police commissioner Vineet Goyal alleging police inaction in stopping vandalism in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 14. The agitating medics also alleged inadequate steps by the police during its probe into the August 9 rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in the state-run hospital, before the investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court on August 13.

Telangana Chief Minister urges Centre to release ₹2,000 crore for immediate flood relief

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has appealed to the Central government for an immediate release of ₹2,000 crore in relief funds, citing preliminary estimates that place the State’s losses due to incessant rains at nearly ₹5,000 crore. Mr. Reddy also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Telangana to inspect the widespread damage caused by the heavy rains over the past three days. During a tour of the flood-affected areas, including Khammam district, the Chief Minister accompanied by ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, K. Venkat Reddy, and P. Srinivas Reddy, assessed the damage and met with affected farmers, officials, and local representatives at Raghavapuram village in Mothe Mandal, Suryapet district on Monday.

Bangladesh interim government to re-investigate 2009 paramilitary BDR mutiny

Bangladesh interim government on Monday (September 2, 2024) said it will “soon” start re-investigation and fair trial into the 2009 mutiny in the paramilitary Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) that had killed 74 people, including 57 army officers serving in the force.vHome and Agriculture Affairs Advisor to the interim government Lt Gen (retd.) M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that as a citizen and a former member of the military, he was committed to ensuring justice for the tragic event. The mutiny started on February 25-26, 2009, when army officers refused to fulfil the demands made by the BDR jawans and the rebel soldiers staged the revolt at the BDR’s Pilkhana headquarters in Dhaka; Bangladesh is to start proper re-investigation and fair trial process into this

UNICEF issues emergency tender to secure mpox vaccines

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has issued an emergency tender to secure mpox vaccines for crisis-hit countries in collaboration with the Gavi vaccine alliance, Africa CDC and the World Health Organization, the organizations said in a joint statement on Saturday, August 31, 2024. Depending on the production capacity of manufacturers, agreements for up to 12 million doses through 2025 can be made, according to the statement.

Rape case: Court to decide on actor-legislator Mukesh’s anticipatory bail plea

A decision on the anticipatory bail plea of actor-legislator M. Mukesh who has been arraigned as an accused in a rape case will be taken on Tuesday (September 3, 2024). The District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam, which considered the case on Monday (September 2, 2024), decided to consider the case on Tuesday again after holding the proceedings in-camera. Incidentally, the court had earlier issued an order preventing the arrest of Mr. Mukesh till September 3. Geo Paul, counsel for Mr. Mukesh, contended that the actor would make himself available for inquiry and shall cooperate with the police.

Arya leaps to gold in men’s long jump

Railways’ S. Arya leapt to gold in the men’s long jump event in the 63rd National open athletics championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Sunday. Arya’s second jump of 7.89m was enough to clinch gold, ahead of M. Yahiya (7.78m) and Jagroop (7.65m). Arya continued his good run at this venue, having won the Indian Grand Prix held here earlier this year. New meet records were set by Amit (2:38:00) and Payal (3:02:24) in the men’s and women’s 35km walk events respectively. The men’s 35km walk national record of 2:29:56, held by 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist Ram Baboo, did not come under threat.

