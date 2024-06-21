Top news of the day: Supreme Court refuses to postpone medical admissions counselling; India criticises Canadian parliament observing silence in memory of Nijjar

Supreme Court notice to NTA on NEET re-examination, says no to postponement of counselling process

The Supreme Court on June 21 asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to respond to pleas for conducting a fresh National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 after allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities have dented the sanctity of the national-level exams for undergraduate medical admissions which saw 24 lakh aspirants appear across the country. A Vacation Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S.V. Bhatti, however, refused to postpone or stay the counselling process scheduled to begin from July 6.

India criticises Canadian parliament observing silence in memory of Nijjar

India on June 21 was critical of the Canadian parliament observing “one minute silence” in the memory of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. “We naturally oppose any moves giving political space to extremism and advocacy of violence,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Delhi High Court stays Kejriwal’s bail order till pronouncement of its verdict on ED’s plea

The Delhi High Court on June 21 paused the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as it reserved its judgement on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea challenging the bail order. “Till pronouncement, the operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed,” the High Court said. A Vacation Bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said it will pronounce order on ED’s plea for stay on Mr. Kejriwal’s bail within two or three days.

Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: Supreme Court grants two-week interim bail to activist Mahesh Raut

The Supreme Court on June 21 granted interim bail for two weeks to activist Mahesh Raut, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, for attending the rituals following the death of his grandmother.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: T.N. government will meet educational expenses of children who have lost parents

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on June 21 said the State government would meet the educational expenses and hostel fees of all children, who have lost either one or both of their parents to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, until they graduated. Responding to a calling attention motion in the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said besides the ₹10 lakh solatium that has already been announced, the government would offer ₹5,000 per month to children who have been orphaned.

World sees yoga as powerful agent for global good: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 said the world sees yoga as a powerful agent for global good as it helps people live in the present without carrying the baggage of the past. Addressing a gathering at the 10th International Yoga Day event at the SKICC in Srinagar, the Prime Minister said yoga has helped people realise that their welfare is linked to the welfare of the world around them.

98 Indians died during this year’s haj

As many as 98 Indians have died during the annual Muslim pilgrimage of haj to Mecca, the Ministry of External Affairs said on June 21. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the total number of deaths of Indians in the entire haj period in 2023 was 187.

Armenia recognises Palestine as a state

Armenia announced on June 21 its recognition of the State of Palestine, the latest country to do so during the war in Gaza, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Armenia supports a U.N. resolution on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and is in favour of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” the statement added.

Markets halt record-breaking rally; Sensex falls 269 points

Halting their record-breaking rally, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure as investors pared exposure to oil & gas, capital goods and FMCG stocks amid a bearish trend in global markets. Snapping its six-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 269.03 points or 0.35% to settle at 77,209.90. During the day, it tanked 676.93 points or 0.87% to 76,802. The Nifty rose 100.1 points to hit a record intraday peak of 23,667.10 earlier in the day. However, it failed to maintain the momentum and slipped 65.90 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 23,501.10.

T20 World Cup 2024 | Australia beat Bangladesh by 28 runs under DLS method

Australia beat Bangladesh by 28 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis (DLS) method in their rain-interrupted Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup in North Sound, Antigua.