Top news of the day: Supreme Court ‘inclined’ to consider interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal; political worker files rape complaint against Prajwal Revanna, and more

May 03, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Supreme Court ‘inclined to consider interim bail’ to Arvind Kejriwal

The bench was hearing a plea moved by the Delhi Chief Minister challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam.

‘Prajwal Revanna threatened to kill me and my husband’: Political worker claims she was raped in official quarters of Hassan MP

The complainant told the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that the JD(S) leader allegedly threatened to kill her and her husband if she did not cooperate before raping her at the MP quarters in Hassan city in 2021. She alleged that Prajwal Revanna recorded the sexual act on his phone and was blackmailing her with the footage, forcing her to have sex with him multiple times between January 1, 2021, and April 25, 2024.

Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Rae Bareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his papers from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli constituency, barely an hour before nominations closed for the Lok Sabha seat on May 3. Earlier in the day, the Congress ended the suspense over Amethi and Rae Bareli, announcing his candidature from the seat held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades.

Congress plans to handover property to those involved in ‘vote jihad’: PM Modi claims in Jharkhand

The PM said the JMM-led coalition was patronising infiltration in Santhal Parganas and indulged in vote bank politics akin to neighbouring West Bengal

Accused of sexual harassment, Bengal Governor says he expects more allegations; Trinamool demands probe

A day after a contractual employee of the Raj Bhavan accused him of molesting her, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on May 3 said that he expects more such allegations “in the offing”. Describing the allegations as “absurd drama”, Mr. Bose, in an apparent reference to the ruling Trinamool Congress, said that none would be able to deter him from his “determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence”. The ruling Trinamool Congress said that the party has no role in this and demanded an impartial inquiry into the allegation to ascertain the truth.

INCOIS seeks halt in beach activities on May 4 and 5, issues alert to coastal States on rough seas

This is because of the possibility of swell surges and rough sea conditions associated with the effect of high-period swell waves that are approaching from the distant southern Indian Ocean. Fishermen and coastal populations have been particularly advised to be cautious about possible surging of waves like the gushing of sea water intermittently in the nearshore/beach region, particularly in low-lying areas.

CBSE class 10, 12 board examination results expected after May 20

Students and parents are advised to monitor the official CBSE website (https://www.cbse.gov.in/) for the latest updates regarding the result declaration date and time.

Newborn hurled to death in Kerala: A premium residential colony in Kochi is in shock

The police started going door-to-door when it emerged that the white packet of an e-commerce major in which the baby was wrapped in bore an address, which, though, was not fully legible since it was blood-stained. However, there was a barcode and scanning it gave the police a specific address, which matched an apartment. Police said a woman, who claimed to be a rape survivor, delivered the baby in the bathroom at 5 a.m. and threw it away after three hours without the knowledge of her parents. The police discreetly whisked the woman away without drawing the attention of the large media contingent for medical check-up at the General Hospital, Ernakulam. Later, her arrest was recorded.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson turned away from polling station after forgetting photo ID

British media reported on May 3 that Mr. Johnson — who introduced the requirement for voters to provide ID with a photo when he was in office — was told by polling station staff in South Oxfordshire on May 2 that he would not be able to vote without proving his identity.

Paris police remove pro-Palestinian students occupying Sciences Po university

Unlike in some college campuses across the United States, the French protests have been peaceful and there were no signs of violence as the students were brought out of the buildings.

Denmark to liberalise its abortion law to allow the procedure until 18th week of pregnancy

Officials said the law will also be changed to allow girls between 15 and 17 years old to have an abortion without parental consent.

Seven Adani group firms say received SEBI show cause notices

Making the disclosure as part of notes to their respective January-March quarter and 2023-24 financial results statements, all the firms in almost identical statements said there is no material non-compliance with applicable laws and regulations and no material consequential effect.

India retains top spot in white-ball formats, Australia reclaims world no. 1 rankings in Tests

India conceded the top spot in the five-day format to Australia, the reigning World Test champion, following the annual update that drops results from the 2020-21 season and reflects all series completed since May 2021.

