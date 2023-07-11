Top news of the day: Supreme Court holds ‘piecemeal’ extensions given to ED Director illegal; Yamuna in spate in Delhi as parts of North India reel under heavy rains, and more

July 11, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Supreme Court holds ‘piecemeal’ extensions given to ED Director illegal

The Supreme Court has held the back-to-back “piecemeal” extensions granted by the Centre to Enforcement Directorate Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra “illegal and invalid in law”. However, the Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai allowed Mr. Mishra to continue in office till July 31, 2023 in order to facilitate a “smooth transition” of office to his successor.

Rain-battered north India counts its losses, rescue efforts gather pace

Rains have ebbed in some places in north India and pelted down in others with at least seven more people dead and hundreds stranded as raging waters gushed through villages, towns and fields – from the desert State of Rajasthan to the hills of Himachal Pradesh. State governments stepped up relief and rescue efforts in the affected districts, navigating the trail of destruction left behind by the incessant downpour of the last three days. Four of the latest fatalities were reported in Uttarakhand and the rest in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab. This is in addition to the 37 deaths reported till July 10. In the national capital, the Yamuna has exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and a closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic.

Centre’s view on life in J&K post-Article 370 has no bearing on constitutional challenge to abrogation: Supreme Court

The Court observed that the Home Ministry affidavit, filed on the eve of the Constitution Bench hearing, only sets out the “perspective of the Union Government regarding the post abrogation of Article 370 developments has no bearing on the issues raised in the petitions and shall not hence be relied upon for that purpose”. Also, the Bench deleted the names of bureaucrat Shah Faesal and activist Shehla Rasheed from the petitioners. With the deletion of Mr. Faesal, whose name was part of the cause title, from the array of petitioners, the case would now be called ‘In re: Article 370 of the Constitution’.

Validity of Places of Worship Act | Supreme Court gives Centre ‘sufficient time’ to clarify its stand; adjourns case to October 31

Appearing before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government required “a little more time” to make up its mind about the law.

West Bengal panchayat polls | Trinamool bags over 16,330 seats of 23,344 seats declared

The Trinamool Congress looks set to sweep the violence-scarred rural polls keeping intact the mandate it won two years back during the Assembly polls by taking an early but seemingly unassailable lead in results declared till now by the State Election Commission. The Trinamool has won in 16,330 gram panchayat seats out of the 23,344 seats declared, besides leading in 3,002 seats, according to the SEC as of 5.30 pm. Its nearest rival BJP has won 3,790 seats and is leading in 802 seats. In all elections are being held for 63,229 gram panchayat seats. The Left Front has won 1,365 seat, of which the CPI(M) alone has won 1,206. The Left is currently leading in 621 seats. The Congress won 886 seats and is leading in 256.

NIA raids five places in south Kashmir in terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency has conducted searches at five locations in South Kashmir in a terror conspiracy case. In May, the NIA had also searched 13 locations in Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar, and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the case that relates to the hatching of a conspiracy by terror outfits through both physical and cyberspace.

As deadline nears, Law Commission gets 46 lakh responses on Uniform Civil Code

As the deadline to send views on the Uniform Civil Code ends in two days, the Law Commission has so far received nearly 46 lakh responses, sources have said. The Commission is also likely to call certain organisations and people for a personal hearing in the coming days. Some of these invitation letters have already been sent, they said.

Ukraine turns heat on allies as NATO stalls on membership bid

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced as “absurd” the reluctance of some NATO leaders to provide a clear timetable for Ukraine to join the alliance.

Supreme Court asks SEBI why law was tweaked to remove provisions prohibiting opacity in FPI ownership

The Supreme Court has asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to explain why the law was tweaked in 2018 to junk crucial provisions which prohibited opacity in the ownership structure of Foreign Portfolio Investors.

Foxconn says it will apply for PLI scheme after $19.5 billion joint venture pullout with Vedanta

“Foxconn is working toward submitting an application related to the ‘Modified Programme for Semiconductors and Display Fab Ecosystem,’” the firm said in an FAQ document shared with the media on Tuesday (July 11). Foxconn will require partners as it does not itself possess chip technology as a contract manufacturer. It is unclear if it has found any such partners yet.

Tata nears a deal to make iPhones in India: Report

The Tata Group is nearing an agreement to acquire an Apple supplier’s factory in Karnataka, which could help it become the first Indian company to make iPhones, reported Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources who were familiar with the matter.

Chennaiyin FC ropes in winger Farukh Choudhary

The 26-year-old is the seventh signing for the club this season. He brings in vast experience to the squad, having turned up for three ISL outfits. He now comes from Jamshedpur FC where he spent five seasons.

2nd WT20I | Bangladesh choke in 96-run chase as India annex series winning low-scoring thriller

Off-spinner Sultana Khatun claimed a career-best 3/21 as the hosts grounded a star-studded India to a below-par 95 for 8, their lowest-ever total against Bangladesh in the women’s T20I