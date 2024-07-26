Top news of the day: Supreme Court extends interim stay on directives on eateries along Kanwar yatra route; Paris braces for Olympics opening ceremony as ‘sabotage’ hits French rail network, and more

Kanwar Yatra row: Supreme Court extends interim stay on directives issued by U.P., Uttarakhand, M.P. on eateries

The Supreme Court has directed the continuation of its July 22 interim order staying the directives issued by the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of their owners, staff and other details. A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S.V.N. Bhatti said it won’t issue any clarification on the July 22 order as “We have said what needed to be said in our July 22 order. Can’t force anyone to disclose names.” In its reply, the Uttar Pradesh government defended its directive saying the idea was to bring in transparency, avoid “potential confusion” and ensure a peaceful yatra.

Paris braces for Olympics opening ceremony as rail network ‘sabotaged’

The Paris Olympics are set to open in a spectacular and unprecedented ceremony on the river Seine but hours before the show France’s rail network was paralysed by what officials said were acts of sabotage. The parade will see up to 7,500 competitors travel down a 6-km stretch of the Seine on a flotilla of 85 boats.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi warns Pakistan against supporting terrorism and proxy war against India

“Pakistan has failed in all its nefarious attempts in the past. Pakistan, however, has not learnt from history. It is trying to keep itself relevant by supporting terrorism and proxy war. I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly — I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and the enemy will be given a befitting reply,” PM Modi said during an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1999 Kargil war, which is observed as ‘Vijay Diwas’. He also paid homage to war heroes at the War Memorial, Drass, in Kargil district.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Congress accuses PM Modi of doing ‘petty politics’ over Agnipath scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing “petty politics” even on the occasion of paying tribute to martyrs of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has alleged. Mr. Kharge claimed that no Prime Minister has done such a thing before. His comments came after the Prime Minister defended the Agnipath scheme, saying it was done at the behest of the armed forces. Addressing a function on the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas at Drass, Mr. Modi accused the Congress of spreading misconceptions about the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces.

Mamata to attend NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi

The West Bengal Chief Minister’s decision to participate in the meeting comes amidst Chief Ministers of several states governed by Opposition parties boycotting the meeting.

CBI busts Gurugram call centre that duped foreigners, arrests 43 suspected cyber criminals

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested 43 suspected cyber criminals as it busted a call centre in Gurugram, which allegedly duped foreigners by offering technical solutions to problems with their computers.

Sri Lanka will hold presidential election on September 21, its first since declaring bankruptcy in 2022

Sri Lanka’s presidential polls will be held on September 21, the country’s Election Commission has said. Some 17 million voters will have their first chance of electing the country’s leader, after a mass people’s uprising ousted former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa two years ago.

U.S. Presidential polls 2024: Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the Vice-President the expected but still crucial backing of the nation’s two most popular Democrats.

Paris Olympics 2024: All eyes on Indian boxers as they open campaign, hoping to negotiate difficult draws

Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain and Nishant Dev aim for best Olympic medal tally in Paris with challenging draws, high expectations, and history-making potential.

Paris Olympics 2024: India needs to punch above their weight to win successive medals, plays New Zealand in hockey opener

The expectations are high from the Indians after they managed to break a 41-year-old medal jinx at the Tokyo Olympics by bagging a historic bronze.

