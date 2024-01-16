Top news of the day: Supreme Court delivers split verdict on Chandrababu Naidu’s plea to quash FIR against him; consecration rituals begin at Ram temple in Ayodhya, and more

January 16, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

A.P. Skill Development scam case | SC delivers split verdict on Chandrababu Naidu’s plea to quash FIR against him

The Supreme Court on January 16 upheld the registration of offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and remand order issued against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development ‘scam’ case. However, a Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi differed in their opinions on whether prior sanction from the competent authority, under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, was necessary before registering corruption charges against Mr. Naidu in the case.

Consecration rituals begin at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Rituals in the run-up to the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration ceremony started at the temple complex in Ayodhya on January 16, its chief priest said. These will continue till January 21. On January 22, the minimum essential rituals needed for the “Pran Pratishtha” (consecration) of the idol of Ram Lalla will be conducted, temple trust general secretary Champat Rai had told reporters.

Mamata Banerjee announces ‘harmony rally’ in Kolkata on January 22

“On January 22, I will visit the Kalighat temple and offer puja. Then I will take part in a harmony rally with people of all religions. This has nothing to do with any other programme,” she said, addressing a press conference at the State Secretariat.

Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order for survey of Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura

The Supreme Court Bench said the Allahabad High Court order was passed on an ‘omnibus, vague’ application for inspection of the premises of the Shahi Idgah mosque at Mathura.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passes through violence-hit areas of Manipur

Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra Singh and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, both from the Meitei community, were missing from Mr. Gandhi’s entourage as enthusiastic crowds lined up the narrow roads while moving from Imphal to Kohima.

Centre constitutes tribunal to adjudicate if Tehreek-e-Hurriyat should be declared banned outfit

The Jammu and Kashmir-based group, founded by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was declared outlawed by the government on December 31 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for five years.

Y.S. Sharmila appointed A.P. Congress president

In a press statement released on January 16, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said Ms. Sharmila was being appointed as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) with immediate effect, while the outgoing PCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju, who submitted his resignation to the post on January 15, was being appointed as special invitee to the Congress Working Committee. He said the party appreciated the contribution of Mr. Rudra Raju in the role of the APCC president.

One more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park; toll rises to seven

Namibian cheetah Shaurya died on January 16 at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on January 16, Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan said. The cause of the feline’s death was not immediately clear and it will be known only after post-mortem examination, said a forest department statement.

Nikki Haley says she is last hope of stopping ‘Trump-Biden nightmare’

The Iowa caucuses on January 15 formally kicked off the beginning of the long process by which the Republicans and Democrats choose their nominees for the presidential election on November 5. Ms. Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., came a close third with nearly 20% of the votes polled. Former U.S. president Trump won the caucus with more than 50% of the votes, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second with 21%. Fellow Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy secured 7.7% of the total votes polled and suspended his presidential campaign.

Biological E’s Covid vaccine Corbevax gets WHO’s emergency use listing

Corbevax was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India for restricted use in emergency among adults, adolescents and young children in a sequential manner from December 2021 to April 2022. It became India’s first heterologous COVID-19 booster shot for adults aged 18 and above in June 2022.

Government slashes windfall tax on crude petroleum

The tax is levied in the form of a Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED). According to an official notification, SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF has been retained at nil.

Australian Open | Sumit Nagal stuns World No. 27 to enter 2nd round for first time

The 26-year-old Nagal, who made it to the main draw through the qualifiers, beat 31st seed Bublik 6-4 6-2 7-6(7-5) in a gruelling match that lasted two hours and 38 minutes. Nagal’s win on January 16 was the first time in 35 years that an Indian beat a seeded player in a Grand Slam.