Top news of the day: Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors visit Shaheen Bagh, anti-CAA protests rock Tamil Nadu, and more

Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran visited Shaheen Bagh to initiate talks with the protesters after the court suggested that the agitation should be held in an alternative site where no public place is blocked. The protesters have been on a sit-in against the new citizenship law for over two months.

Protesters gathered in Chennai for a long march to the Secretariat, defying the Madras High Court's order and deciding to lay siege to the Secretariat. However, the protest stopped on Wallajah Road near the Chepauk stadium, and a small make-shift stage was erected for speakers. Other parts of the State too witnessed protests, with the demonstrators demanding the Tamil Nadu Assembly pass a resolution against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Those who died were killed by the “bullets of rioters”, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tells the State Assembly. “Agar koi marne ke liye aa hi raha hai toh woh zinda kahan se ho jaega [If somebody is hell bent on coming to die, how will he stay alive],” Mr. Adityanath said. “Upadravi upadraviyo ki goliyon se hi mare hai [the rioters died from the bullets fired by other rioters].” At least 23 people died in the violence during the protests, most of them of bullet injuries.

CJI, however, clarifies that the court's invitation to minister should not be misinterpreted as a summons, an order or an indictment.

The ship, which arrived from China, has been “kept away from access”, the Chennai Port Trust said.

The judge, who granted them bail on a surety of ₹2 lakh each, directed that the accused would not leave the country without its permission. The INX Media corruption case also involves former Finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti as accused. The Chidambarams are already on bail in the case.

Journalist and broadcaster Arnab Goswami owns over 82% stake in Republic TV, his company said on Wednesday, clearing the air around the ownership of one of the country’s most-watched news channels.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s statement came days after the U.S. imposed travel restrictions on Army chief Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva and his immediate family members.

India will join the select league of nations using petrol and diesel containing just 10 parts per million of sulphur as it looks to cut vehicular emissions that are said to be one of the reasons for the choking pollution in major cities.

Retail inflation accelerated to a five-and-a-half-year high of 7.59% in January 2020.

We want to make sure that we qualify as soon as we can, says the India captain.